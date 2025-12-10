Chief Constable to retire for a single day to protect pension

Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

The Chief Constable of North Wales Police has asked to retire for a single day in January before being reappointed to her role – in order to protect her pension.

If approved by the North Wales Police and Crime Panel on Monday, December 15, Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman, who in 2023 was awarded the King’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service – will ‘retire’ on January 15, 2026 and be ‘re-hired’ as Chief Constable of the force on January 17.

The odd sequence of events is perfectly legitimate under the national Retire and Rehire Scheme and will prevent the Chief Constable’s pension pot from reducing in size.

The police pension she is a part of matures after 30 years service, before reducing for each consecutive year of additional service beyond that. By enforcing a break, her pension will be frozen at its maximum amount.

During the one-day break Deputy Chief Constable Nigel Harrison will become acting Chief Constable. According to the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner there will be no disruption to North Wales Police’s day-to-day operations.

Last year the Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford, retired for a month using the same scheme to protect his pension.

Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin has approved the Chief Constable’s request, subject to the approval of the Police and Crime Panel.

“I have agreed to put forward Chief Constable Blakeman’s request to enter into the national Retire and Rehire Scheme,” he said.

“The widely used scheme is in accordance with updated guidance from the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, and the College of Policing.

“It is important to emphasise that this will come at no cost to the taxpayer and there will be no break in leadership at the head of North Wales Police. Chief Constable Blakeman and I, alongside all the Chief Officers of North Wales Police, remain as committed as ever to ensuring that our region is the safest and most secure place in the United Kingdom.”