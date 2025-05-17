Chief exec earns 6.4x the salary of lowest paid council staff

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council’s chief executive earns more than six times the salary of the council’s lowest paid member of staff, councillors heard.

At a meeting at Denbighshire Council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ this week, councillors rubber-stamped Denbighshire ’s annual pay policy statement, which outlines how much council staff are paid, including senior officers and the lowest-paid employees.

The 2025/26 version included details of the latest national pay awards agreed for 2024/25, while noting that negotiations for the upcoming year were still ongoing.

The policy, required under the Localism Act 2011, must be updated and published each year and confirmed the council’s lowest-paid staff are expected to remain on wages above the Real Living Wage of £12 per hour.

Relationship

The statement compared the salary of the chief executive with that of the council’s lowest-paid worker, referencing national guidance that top earners in the public sector should not receive more than 20 times the lowest salary.

The chief executive position receives an incremental scale of £144,452 – £148,822 per annum for 2024/25, with no agreement on the National Pay Award for 2025/26 being in place yet.