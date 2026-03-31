Chief executive of Welsh National Park leaves role to become Auditor General for Wales

Elgan Hearn, Local democracy reporter

Catherine Mealing-Jones will be leaving her role as chief executive of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) to become the Auditor General for Wales.

At a national park authority meeting on Friday, March 27, Ms Mealing-Jones was congratulated on her appointment by BBNPA members.

Authority chairman, Cllr Gareth Ratcliffe (Powys), said: “I want to congratulate her on her nomination by the Senedd as the next Auditor General for Wales.”

She thanked members for the round of applause and well wishes before the meeting carried on.

Earlier this month, the Senedd voted in favour of her nomination.

The decision followed a “rigorous recruitment” process led by the Senedd’s Finance Committee.

The appointment process now moves to its final stage, which is a formal appointment by His Majesty the King. Catherine is set to take up the role on July 21, succeeding Adrian Crompton, who has served as Auditor General since 2018.

Mr Crompton said: “I’m delighted and I am looking forward to working with her to ensure a smooth transition when I hand over the reins in July.

“I congratulate Catherine and wish her the very best as she takes on this unique role in Welsh public service.”

Chairman of the Wales Audit Office board, Dr Ian Rees, said: “I look forward to working with Catherine as we build on the excellent work performed by Adrian.

“The work of Audit Wales is essential for the public sector in Wales, and the board will continue to work closely with Adrian until his term comes to an end in July.

“I am confident that Catherine will continue the close co-operation with the board following her commencing the role in July 2026 to ensure that public funds in Wales are used effectively for the best benefit of the people of our country.”

Ms Mealing-Jones took up her role with Bannau Brycheiniog in July 2021, having previously been a director of growth at the UK Space Agency.