Child groomer jailed for sexually abusing teenage girls

A child groomer from Bangor has been jailed for sexually abusing two teenage girls.

Cian Williams, of Rhosfryn, Penrhosgarnedd, had abused one of the children while he was on bail accused of grooming another young girl.

The 20-year-old targeted the two girls on social media, despite them confirming they were aged 13 and 14 at the time.

He tried to collect one of the girls from school, claiming he was her brother, and had offered her drugs in return for sexual favours.

On arrest, his mobile phones were seized by officers, which had almost 200 images of what appeared to be young girls on them.

Charges

He later admitted a number of charges including sexual communication with a child, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and four counts of grooming a child.

At Mold Crown Court on Wednesday, 27 August, Williams was sentenced to nine years in prison.

He was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, preventing him from going near or entering schools and a 15-year restraining order to protect both victims.

Brave

Investigating officer, Fflur Lloyd-Jones said: “Firstly, I would like to commend the victims and their families who have showed bravery and courage throughout the course of the investigation and court proceedings.

“It can be incredibly difficult to take that first step in reporting such incidents to police but, by reporting these offences to us, they have helped us bring Williams to justice.

“I hope the sentencing will provide them with some closure in knowing Williams can no longer cause harm to them or any other child.”

