Child in hospital after dog attack in Caernarfon
A child in north Wales has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog.
Emergency services were called to the North Penrallt area of Caernarfon on Sunday August 11th.
An eight-year-old child was taken to Alder Hey hospital with life-changing injuries and remains in hospital at this time.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerously out of control dog that caused serious injury.
The dog involved was humanely destroyed and the breed is yet to be confirmed.
Concern
Detective Inspector Richard Griffith said: “This incident has understandably caused concern in the local community and there will be an increased police presence in the area for reassurance purposes.
“Our investigations are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed, or may have footage of the incident to contact police.
“We continue to support the child’s family during this traumatic time and would ask for their privacy to be respected.”
Anyone with information that could assist police enquiries is asked to contact the force via the North Wales Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference Q119639.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Very sad case. Dogs often seem to mean more in the UK than people, including children. They run wild, they foul our parks and play areas with impunity, including football fields etc. Llandaf Fields for instance is now one big dog toilet. They are even allowed in restaurants and cafes, such a hygiene risk. Its become impossible to get away from them and their often irresponsible but adoring owners.
Could not agree more. Dogs smell, they slobber, they jump up at you, they push their noses into your crotch and they cause a variety of other nuisances. They leave their droppings everywhere and their owners are not always scrupulous about cleaning up. Or they leave nasty little bags full of “dog product” hanging on bushes as a sort of decoration. You didn’t mention noise. We once lived next door to someone who owned a couple of Labradors he left locked in a large kennel all day while he went to work. Unsurprisingly, the dogs complained about this. A Lab… Read more »