Child mental health needs in Wales reach alarming levels, public health report warns

Nation.Cymru Team

More than 135,000 children and young people in Wales are estimated to have a diagnosable mental health condition, according to a new report by Public Health Wales.

The largest increases have been seen in emotional difficulties such as anxiety, alongside a rise in eating disorders and self-harming behaviours across all genders.

Girls, non-binary young people, and those from the most deprived communities are disproportionately affected, with symptoms appearing at younger ages and becoming deeply rooted by adolescence.

The findings are set out in the Health Needs Assessment: Mental Health of Babies, Children and Young People in Wales report, which draws on the latest data and evidence to set out the scale of mental health need across all life stages, from the first 1,000 days of life through to early adulthood and makes recommendations for coordinated action across health, education, and wider public services.

The report also estimates that 1 in 6 children aged 8 to 10, 1 in 5 aged 11 to 16, and 1 in 4 aged 17 to 24, have a diagnosable mental health condition.

Low mental wellbeing

An estimated 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 2 trans or gender-questioning secondary school learners are experiencing low mental wellbeing. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health problems were estimated to cost the Welsh economy £4.8 billion each year, costs that have risen since.

It also highlights the complex range of factors driving these trends, including child poverty, social inequality, academic pressure, parental mental health difficulties and digital technology, while also pointing to the importance of early relationships, community connection, physical activity and opportunities for creativity as protective factors.

The report emphasises the critical importance of the earliest years of life. Around 25–30 per cent of parent-infant relationships are likely to benefit from support in the first 1,000 days, yet two thirds are unlikely to receive that support before the age of two.

Strengthening parent-infant relationships and investing in early years support is both cost-effective and delivers lasting benefits for children’s social, emotional and developmental outcomes.

Public Health Wales believes we need to prioritise the health and wellbeing of babies, children and young people so they can thrive today and shape resilient communities tomorrow.

Huge challenges

Emily van de Venter, Lead Consultant in Mental Wellbeing for Public Health Wales, said: “There are too many children and young people in Wales who are experiencing distress, low mental wellbeing and mental health conditions.

“These young people have faced huge challenges including the pandemic, financial insecurity and challenging digital environments.

“Our young people are our future, and they need support as they go through these challenges and it’s important that we listen to their concerns and support them.

“Mental wellbeing needs to be placed at the heart of social, economic and environmental policy and that starts from the very early years of life.”

Simon Jones, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Mind Cymru, said: “We’ve known for some time that children and young people’s mental health services haven’t been keeping up with the level of demand in Wales.

“Mind Cymru’s own guided self-help programme for 11–18-year-olds has shown that providing support in the right way can be transformational, with 70 per cent of participants experiencing improved wellbeing.

“What Public Health Wales’ findings show us is that the baseline level of need today is such that there must now be a relentless focus on, and investment in, tackling the barriers to accessing support children and young people continue to face, and we look forward to working with a range of partners to help achieve this.”

Right to good health

Dr Jen Daffin, Policy and Campaigns Director at mental health charity Platfform, said: “We need to recognise the impact of trauma, inequality and life experiences on mental health. It’s hard for parents to be at their best for their children when they’re worried about paying bills or keeping a roof over their heads.

“This is how we can turn the tide on the rising levels of mental ill health and protect future generations here in Wales.

“What this report reinforces is that it is the people and things around us that are fundamental to our mental health. We all, including babies, have the right to good health. We welcome the focus on creating the right circumstances for us all to thrive.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health difficulties, help and support are available:

NHS 111 (press 2) – for urgent access to a mental health professional, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for people of all ages across Wales

CALL Mental Health Helpline for Wales – confidential emotional support and advice, 24/7. Freephone 0800 132 737 or text “help” to 81066. More information at www.callhelpline.org.uk