Child mental health problems in Wales have doubled in 20 years – new study

Rates of mental health issues among children and young people in Wales have doubled over the past two decades, according to a major new analysis.

A joint statement released by Public Health Wales, working with leading UK experts and young people from Cardiff University’s Wolfson Centre for Young People’s Mental Health, brings together the strongest evidence to date on the scale and causes of worsening youth mental health.

The review shows that one in five children and young people now meet the threshold for a diagnosable mental health condition, up from one in ten in 2004.

The largest increases are in emotional disorders such as anxiety and depression, trends the report says began well before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers point to a complex mix of social pressures driving poorer mental health. These include rising family poverty, widening social inequality, academic strain, parental mental health problems, and the pervasive influence of digital technologies.

At the same time, the statement highlights “protective factors” that support wellbeing: strong community connections, trusted adult relationships, opportunities for creativity, and physical activity.

Dr Emily van de Venter, Lead Consultant in Mental Wellbeing for Public Health Wales, said the findings were troubling but not insurmountable.

“Although the level of need is concerning, I have lots of hope,” she said.

“We must help young people feel hopeful about the future, feel connected, and be able to access support as early as possible when they are struggling.”

Social conditions

Professor Stephan Collishaw from Cardiff University’s Wolfson Centre said the upward trend reflected both deteriorating social conditions and gaps in services.

“Family poverty, social inequality, lack of timely mental health support, and increased social and academic stressors all play a role,” he said.

“Improving young people’s mental wellbeing is a moral imperative — and a strategic investment in our collective future.”

The report comes as Wales prepares to implement its Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2025–2035, which aims to shift the system away from crisis response and towards prevention, early intervention and tackling the root causes of distress.

Strategy

Public Health Wales is now working with the Welsh Government, NHS bodies and community organisations to deliver the strategy. Key actions include:

A comprehensive national assessment of mental health and wellbeing needs from infancy to young adulthood

Supporting schools to deliver Whole School Approaches to Emotional and Mental Wellbeing

Helping organisations become trauma-informed under the Trauma Informed Wales Framework

Supporting efforts to reduce child poverty and expand access to arts, nature and other protective activities

Rocío Cifuentes MBE – Children’s Commissioner for Wales said: “As the Children’s Commissioner for Wales, I endorse this evidence-based statement, which also reflects themes heard through our engagement with children, young people and professionals.”