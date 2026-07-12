Child poverty conference faces review call over outcomes and attendance criticism

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A review into the effectiveness of a child poverty task force annual conference has been called for by a senior councillor.

For the first time, Powys County Council’s member champions provided reports at a meeting on Thursday, July 9 to explain the work they have done during the last year.

Anti-poverty champion Cllr Joy Jones (Powys Independents – Newtown East) was asked for more details on the geographic spread of her work in the role.

Cllr Jones responded by telling councillors that she had participated in the child poverty task force annual conference which took place in Newtown last month and that she visited schools all across Powys when invited.

Conservative group leader Cllr Aled Davies (Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant & Llansilin) said: “I was quite disappointed with the outcome of the conference.”

He told council that it was only he, Cllr Jones and deputy council leader Cllr Matthew Dorrance (Labour – Brecon West) and deputy chairman Cllr Danny Bebb (Liberal Democrat – Churchstoke) that had attended the conference out of 68 Powys county councillors.

Cllr Davies continued: “Quite frankly the day was pretty poor, apart from the contribution from the three young people.

“We were about two and half hours into the conference before the importance of education was spoken about.

“I do wonder about the future of that conference unless it’s outcomes are more focussed.

“None of the (council) senior management team were there, none of the cabinet were there.

“Huge public resources have been spent on organising that conference and I think Cllr Dorrance needs to review whether it’s effective.”

Councillors went on to note the member champion reports.

A statement issued on the conference by Powys council said that “significant progress” had been made in tacking the issues with a number of initiatives highlighted.

These included: the expansion of Integrated Family Centres, with further provision planned, including in Llandrindod Wells in 2027.

The growth of the Food and Fun summer programme, which will reach 10 schools in 2026.

A low-income family tracker (LIFT) tool which is allows for more proactive targeting of financial support to households most in need and direct financial support schemes which exceeded expectations, supporting 133 families against an initial target of 100.

Cllr Dorrance said: “Tackling child poverty must remain at the heart of everything we do in Powys.

“This conference has shown the strength of our partnerships and the real progress we are making together – from supporting families through our schools and communities, to listening directly to young people about their experiences.

“However, we know there is more to do.

“By continuing to work collaboratively, using data and lived experience to guide us, we can build a fairer Powys where every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

According to the council 3,713 children in the county are still living in low-income households, including 2,244 who are below the poverty line.