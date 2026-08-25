Child rapist jailed for 21 years after admitting 36 offences

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who subjected a child to years of sexual abuse has been jailed after admitting 36 offences midway through his trial.

Jordan Richards, 35, from Kidderminster, was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court to 21 years in prison for offences committed against the same child in the Ammanford area between 2012 and 2016.

Richards had originally denied the offences and went on trial at Swansea Crown Court.

The court began hearing evidence about the abuse, which included 31 counts of rape and assault by penetration and the production of more than 600 indecent images of the survivor.

On the second day of the trial, Richards changed his pleas and admitted all 36 offences.

He returned to court for sentencing on Friday, 21 August.

The offences included 30 counts of oral or vaginal rape, three counts of assault by penetration, one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and producing more than 600 indecent images of children.

The offences were committed while the survivor was aged between 13 and 17.

The sentencing judge described Richards’ offending as “cruel and isolating” and said the images he had taken demonstrated his “lustful and filthy attitude towards the survivor”.

The court also heard about the “profound and lasting effect” the abuse had on the survivor and their family.

Richards was handed an extended sentence of 25 years, comprising 21 years in custody and a four-year extended licence period.

He was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and an indefinite restraining order preventing contact with the survivor. He will be required to comply with sex offender notification requirements for life.

Control

Detective Sergeant Carl Pocock, of Dyfed-Powys Police, praised the survivor for coming forward.

He said: “Richards subjected them to abhorrent sexual abuse through fear and control. It takes immense courage to overcome that and come forward to give evidence.

“It’s thanks to their resilience through the investigation that Jordan Richards will spend a significant amount of time in prison.

“I truly hope that this result gives them a sense of justice and peace and enables them to move forward with their life.”

Following the sentencing, the survivor said the investigation had been long and difficult and thanked police and specialist support service New Pathways.

They said: “This case hasn’t been easy at all but I would encourage people that are yet to come forward to report it as you will be listened to and supported.

“We are not victims, we are survivors.”

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