Child sex offender jailed after victim’s decades-long wait for justice

Nation.Cymru staff

A 58-year-old man who groomed and exploited a young girl over the period of a year has been jailed for six years and six months.

Martin Pugh of Pontypool was found guilty of gross indecency with a girl under 14 years age and sentenced at Newport Crown Court on Friday 22 May.

Pugh exploited an 11-year-old girl for his own sexual gratification between 1998 and 1999, who years later finally feels that justice has been served and she can move on forward.

The officer in the case, PC Nathan Attwell, said: “Pugh deliberately groomed and exploited a young girl who trusted and respected him, and who believed he would protect her.

“Instead, he abused that trust in the most serious way, subjecting her to sexual abuse for his own gratification. No young person should ever experience such harm.

“These offences have had a profound and lasting impact, not only on the victim but also on both families involved, causing significant distress and upset.

“I would like to commend the victim for her courage in coming forward, particularly after having carried this for such a long time. Her bravery has been instrumental in ensuring that justice has been served.

“I hope this outcome sends a clear message to other victims of sexual offences that we take all reports

whether recent or historic extremely seriously. We are committed to thoroughly investigating every report and ensuring that victims are supported throughout.

“We want victims to have confidence that, if they come forward, they will be listened to and treated with respect.”

Gwent Police have said they take all allegations seriously and want to reassure anyone considering reporting an incident that there is a range of support out there; from Gwent Police as well as from partner agencies who can assist victims throughout the process.

This help is accessible to victims of sexual abuse, both non-recent and current, of any age and all genders. Sexual abuse can be reported via 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.