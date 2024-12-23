Child sex offender sentenced to life in prison

An Ebbw Vale man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of more than 10 sexual offences against children.

Colin Morris, 48, pleaded guilty to all offences, including three counts of rape of a child under 13, two counts of attempt rape, one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, six counts of making indecent images of children and three counts of distributing indecent images of children.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 14 years at Newport Crown Court today (23 December).

Cybercrime team

The investigation into Morris’s activities was launched by Gwent Police’s cybercrime team in April when they received intelligence that he had accessed indecent images of children online.

They then conducted a warrant at his property in Ebbw Vale and seized digital devices. Examination of these device allowed them to identify further offences, including the rape of two children.

The senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Jamie Cooper said: “We welcome the sentence given to Morris by the judge, although no sentence can ever take away the lifelong trauma he caused his victims and their families

“Morris will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars, where he can pose no further danger to children and the wider public.

“If you are concerned about your thoughts or behaviours, or the thoughts or behaviours of others, please visit the Lucy Faithful ‘Stop it Now’ website for guidance. If you want to report or read more information about online abuse, please visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website.”

You can report cases of online abuse, or sexual assault to Gwent police via the website, social media or 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

