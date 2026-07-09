Childhood memories inspire summer exhibition and family activities at city museum

Nation.Cymru staff

A new exhibition exploring how children played in decades gone by is opening alongside a programme of family activities designed to inspire a new generation of memories.

The Museum of Cardiff is launching Ely Memory Lane on 11 July, bringing together oral histories, photographs, toys and an interactive video game to tell the story of childhood in the city from the 1930s to the 1950s.

Running until 31 October, the exhibition is the result of a collaboration between older residents from Ely, local school pupils and researchers from Cardiff University, combining personal memories with creative interpretation.

A centrepiece of the exhibition is Back in My Day: Ely Memory Lane, an interactive game based on real recollections of childhood play, inviting visitors to compare pastimes from previous generations with their own experiences.

The exhibition forms part of a “summer of play” programme at the museum, with a series of free family activities taking place throughout the school holidays.

These include full-day Dinky Dragons sessions on 10 July and 14 August, featuring storytelling, imaginative play, rhyme time and crafts for younger children.

Weekly Crafty Wednesdays will also give children the opportunity to make their own creations, with a different theme each week.

Later in the summer, younger visitors will be able to take part in the Lotta & Lola Museum Trail, a free spotter trail inspired by the children’s book characters created by award-winning author and illustrator Lauren Child.

Families can also borrow Explorer Packs to become “history detectives”, solving puzzles and hunting for clues as they explore the museum’s galleries.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: “Combining nostalgia, creativity and hands-on family fun, the programme on offer at Museum of Cardiff makes it a must-visit destination this summer.”

The museum is also continuing its monthly relaxed sessions on the second Saturday of each month from 10am to 2pm, when gallery noise is reduced and additional resources are available for visitors with additional learning needs.

Admission to the Museum of Cardiff and all of the summer activities is free.