Childline prepares for summer rise in children reaching out about loneliness

Childline is anticipating an increase in contacts from children experiencing loneliness during the summer months.

The NSPCC service, which has bases in Cardiff and Prestatyn, delivered more than 4,500 counselling sessions to young people across the UK on the topic from April 2024 to March 2025 – an average of 380 sessions per month.

But in July and August, there was a monthly increase in support provided by Childline about loneliness, with a total of 852 counselling sessions delivered to children and young people across the two months.

Counselling sessions

The main themes identified from these summer counselling sessions included worrying about a lack of contact with friends over the summer, feeling excluded from summer social activities, and concerns about moving to a new school or year group in September.

A 17-year-old girl from Wales said: “I’ve spent a long time hiding my feelings, but I realise now that’s made me really distant from everyone, even my family.

“I get really worried about being a burden, but I wish I did have someone I could talk to when things are hard”

One boy, aged 13, told Childline: “It’s the summer holidays where I live. I don’t have many people to talk to and one of my friends blocked me online for no reason. It kinda feels like no one likes me.”

As always, Childline is in place to provide free and confidential advice 24/7, both over the phone and online, to children struggling with loneliness and any other issues and concerns.

Building Connections

In addition, the NSPCC is supporting young people who may be dealing with loneliness through a free online text befriending service called Building Connections.

This service, available to anyone from the age of nine to 19, matches young people with a trained befriender for 11 sessions, who will help them to build their confidence and to manage feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Lucy Noble, Building Connections Team Manager based in Wales, said: “The summer holidays can be a challenging time for many young people as they can often feel disconnected from school and day-to-day routines. Being unable to see school friends on a regular basis can make some children feel underwhelmed, lonely and unhappy.

“The NSPCC’s Building Connections service is a befriending service that helps young people tackle loneliness by learning how to forge rich and rewarding friendships across 11 text based sessions.

“We welcome any child aged between nine and 19, who might be struggling this summer, to reach out to a trusted adult who can refer them to the service for support.”

Childline has also released a series of tips for both adults and children to help cope with loneliness. These include:

Communicate openly: Encourage children to talk about their feelings and listen without judgement.

Encourage children to talk about their feelings and listen without judgement. Understand the cause: Gently explore why they might be feeling this way and validate their emotions.

Gently explore why they might be feeling this way and validate their emotions. Encourage socialising: Help children find opportunities to connect with peers through hobbies, clubs, or activities.

Help children find opportunities to connect with peers through hobbies, clubs, or activities. Build confidence: Celebrate their strengths and achievements and remind them of the positive relationships in their lives.

Celebrate their strengths and achievements and remind them of the positive relationships in their lives. Create a supportive environment: Loneliness isn’t something that can be resolved with one conversation. It is important to create an environment of openness where a child can talk to you about their feelings and any struggles they may be facing.

Loneliness isn’t something that can be resolved with one conversation. It is important to create an environment of openness where a child can talk to you about their feelings and any struggles they may be facing. Consider Building Connections: Consider referring them to the NSPCC’s online text befriending service Building Connections to support them to navigate these feelings and build on their confidence.

Advice for children who are struggling with their mental health and/or loneliness includes:

Do things that feel positive: Try your best to take part in activities you enjoy, whether that’s playing a sport, listening to music, reading a book, or drawing. Small positive actions really can have a big impact on your mood. Take care of yourself: When you are struggling with difficult feelings, it is important to continue to prioritise your basic needs, such as eating well, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep. Taking care of your body can have a positive impact on your mental health. Try to find ways to socialise: Whether it’s joining a club, connecting with peers at school, or reaching out to a trusted friend, prioritising socialising can help to reduce feelings of loneliness Remember it is always okay to ask for help: Speak to a trusted adult, a teacher, a friend, or contact Childline. No matter what you’re feeling, you don’t have to go through it alone. Consider signing up to Building Connections: If you’re 19 or under and struggling with feelings of loneliness, consider signing up to the NSPCC’s online text befriending service Building Connections.

The NSPCC’s corporate partners, NIVEA and Clarion Housing Group both support Childline’s Building Connections service. NIVEA’s social mission NIVEA CONNECT to combat isolation and promote meaningful connection dovetails with the aims of the programme.

As the UK’s largest social landlord, Clarion Housing Group has a three-year partnership with the NSPCC which aligns with its commitment to making a positive impact in Clarion communities nationwide.

To refer a child to the Building Connections service, visit the NSPCC website.

Childline is available for young people via the phone on 0800 1111 and online through the 121 chat on the Childline website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

