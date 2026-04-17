Childminder launches safeguarding platform with start up loan support

A childminder has launched an innovative safeguarding platform with support from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

Mother of three Karean Carr has been childminding for 13 years, and it was while completing a routine risk assessment at her kitchen table in Barry that the business concept behind Little Link ID was born.

Little Link ID provides a secure digital system that allows childminders to carry a professional badge linked to parent-verified emergency contact details. Using secure QR code and tap technology, authorised responders can access critical safeguarding information quickly if a childminder is injured or taken ill.

Childcare providers already work to rigorous safeguarding standards daily, including keeping emergency contact details readily available. LittleLink ID builds on these practices by adding an extra layer of protection, helping ensure vital information can be accessed quickly in an emergency, while remaining aligned with GDPR.

The platform has been designed with privacy at its core, using safeguarding features such as data minimisation, parent-verified information and controlled access. Only essential details visible in an emergency, ensuring sensitive personal information remains protected at all times.

Each childminder receives a professional badge that can be scanned or tapped like a bank card, linking directly to their secure provider profile. Emergency responders can view essential safeguarding information, while sensitive data like parents’ phone numbers remain protected behind secure routing technology. If a badge is ever lost, the system can be deactivated instantly from the platform’s dashboard.

Day-to-day experience

The platform was created by Karean Carr, a registered childminder drawing on her own day-to-day experience in the sector. Karean said: “As a childminder, you’re out and about with children who aren’t your own.

“I suddenly thought: if something happened to me while driving or on a nursery run, how would anyone know who the children were with, or how to contact their parents? Some childminders have up to 30 children on their books.

“The reality is we often rely on paper notes or phone contacts that are password-protected. In an emergency, that’s simply not good enough. Little Link ID provides a work around if this situation were to ever arise, while also aligning with GDPR and protecting families’ privacy.”

After contacting the British Business Bank when looking for start-up finance, not only did Karean receive a £25,000 Start Up Loan but she also benefitted from further guidance and business support from the Start Up Loans team, including help with business planning, spotting further funding opportunities, as well as marketing and forecasting guidance.

Karean believes the platform could transform safeguarding practices for thousands of childcare professionals who often work alone and already has a waitlist of over seventy interested childminders following the company’s launch in mid-March.

She said: “At its heart, this is about protecting children. If the worst happened and a childminder was injured or unconscious, Little Link ID ensures that help can quickly identify the children and contact their families.”