Children across Wales invited to design official mascot for Welsh Charities Week 2027

Children from across Wales are being encouraged to put their creativity to work as part of a new competition to design the official mascot for Welsh Charities Week 2027.

Launched at this year’s National Eisteddfod, the competition is open to children aged 4 to 11 and invites them to create a colourful character.

The design should represent kindness, community spirit, friendship and helping others, the values at the heart of Welsh Charities Week, which is sponsored by The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales.

The winning design will be transformed into the official Welsh Charities Week mascot and brought to life as a life-sized character that will represent the campaign for the next three years.

Whether it’s a friendly dragon, a caring superhero, a magical creature, an animal or something completely unique, organisers are encouraging children to let their imaginations run wild and show what charities mean to them.

The competition forms part of a wider effort to inspire the next generation to understand and appreciate the important role charities, volunteers and community groups play in supporting people and strengthening communities across Wales.

The winner will receive a special prize, alongside a donation to a charity, school or community group of their choice.

The top 10 entries will be displayed at a special exhibition during Welsh Charities Week, with organisers also exploring opportunities to showcase the shortlisted designs at gofod3 and future National Eisteddfod events.

Lindsay Cordery-Bruce, CEO of WCVA said: “Welsh charities make an incredible difference in communities every day, and we wanted to create a fun and creative way for children to celebrate that impact.

“This competition is about inspiring young people to think about kindness, helping others and what makes their communities special. We can’t wait to see the imaginative mascots children across Wales create.”

John Rose, Director of the National Lottery Community Fund in Wales, said: “We are very proud to sponsor the next Welsh Charities Week, celebrating the fantastic and transformative work undertaken by charities and community groups the length and breadth of Wales.

“This competition is a fabulous way to involve children in the celebration and to understand the role we can all play in community-led change.

“Thanks to the generosity of National Lottery players, we at The National Lottery Community Fund are able to help communities thrive, and I see so many examples of inspiring and life-changing work across the country. I look forward to celebrating communities’ successes as part of this initiative.”

Entries can be submitted as drawings, paintings, coloured illustrations or digital designs. All entries must be original and include the child’s first name, age and a parent or guardian’s contact details.

A panel representing organisations from across Wales will judge the competition, and the winning mascot will be unveiled during Welsh Charities Week 2027.

Competition Details

Open to children aged 4–11.

One entry per child.

Hand-drawn, painted, coloured and digital designs accepted

Entry deadline: 23 October

Winner to be announced during Welsh Charities Week 2027

For more information on how to enter, visit the Welsh Charities Week site here.

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