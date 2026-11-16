‘Children are being failed’: Concerns raised over service supporting disabled children

Nation.Cymru Staff

Concerns have been raised about services for disabled children in a north Wales county, with a former member of staff saying that “children are being failed”, and parents reporting struggles to secure the support their children need.

Derwen is a specialist service supporting around 250 children and young people with complex needs, run jointly by Cyngor Gwynedd and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

Freedom of Information figures obtained by Y Byd ar Bedwar reveal that more than half of Derwen’s social workers left between 2023 and 2026, and those posts have not been filled by individuals with the same professional qualifications.

The average caseload of the remaining social workers has also increased by 24%, from 25 to 31 cases.

In an anonymous interview, a former staff member said the workload is taking its toll on employees: “There were many moments when we found ourselves in tears, we were just breaking down.

“We were simply unable to do the work and we felt like we were failing the parents. You aren’t supposed to see someone crying and having a breakdown at work.”

They added that there is a long waiting list of children awaiting care hours, and that parents are reaching “crisis point”.

Last month, 25 local families were on a waiting list to be allocated a social worker within the team.

The situation is also affecting individual families. Euriona Croft from Bethel near Caernarfon says she is “on her knees pleading” for more support for her ten-year-old son, Ashton, who is autistic and has severe learning disabilities.

Currently, Ashton receives ten hours of care a week and two nights of respite every six weeks, funded by Cyngor Gwynedd. However, Euriona says this is not enough, and that Cyngor Gwynedd has offered two residential placements in England for her son.

“Ashton is a person, and he has the exact same rights as everyone else,” she told Y Byd ar Bedwar.

“He should be able to receive care in the county he lives in, with his family, and in the language he understands – Ashton is Welsh-speaking.”

Derwen has spent £1.13 million on placements for children with additional needs, with 57.5% of that budget going towards placements outside of Gwynedd. 15% of the spend went on placements outside of Wales.

“I think the Council needs to invest in opening residential [homes] in Wales,” said Euriona.

“As long as I am here, I will fight for my child.”

According to independent social worker Glesni Jenkins-Evans, the situation is not unique to Gwynedd, but forms part of a wider crisis in recruiting and retaining experienced social workers across Wales.

She stated that there are fewer social workers in council roles than ever before, warning that delays in receiving support could mean families are already in crisis by the time they access the service.

‘High-standard Services’

A spokesperson for Cyngor Gwynedd said: “The Derwen Service is a partnership between Cyngor Gwynedd social services and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and works with children and young people who are disabled or living with long-term health conditions.

“Through Derwen, the Council provides support to approximately 250 children and young people and their families, including children with severe and complex needs requiring a high level of care and support.

“The needs of the child drive Derwen’s work, not cost. Our aim is to provide the most appropriate and suitable care and support, tailored to the needs of each individual.

“While we cannot discuss individual cases, we appreciate the challenges facing parents and carers as they strive for the best for their children. We give assurance that we follow national arrangements and protocols when responding to children’s additional needs, and discuss every case in detail with parents or guardians.

“If a parent/guardian is concerned about the service they receive, or has a question, a formal arrangement is in place to raise this. Additionally, listening sessions focusing on parents’ voices were held very recently, with plans to hold more.

“We acknowledge that there is currently a shortage of suitable placement options within Gwynedd, and even within Wales, which can lead us to use out-of-county placements. This includes neighbouring counties that are culturally suitable for Derwen’s children.

“We are also proud of the unique, high-standard services we have in Gwynedd, such as Hafan y Sêr, which are not necessarily available in every county.

“While we cannot discuss individual staffing matters, we recognise that Cyngor Gwynedd – like other councils and authorities across Wales and beyond – faces challenges recruiting and retaining staff in this complex field.

“Having said that, we emphasise that our staff are our most important resource and we are committed to supporting them as they deal with complex workloads every day of the year.

“We are also working closely with the Gwynedd Care Academy with a 5-year plan in place to recruit and train a skilled and confident workforce.

“Among the improvements we are introducing to enhance the experience of service users and staff are:

A very significant increase in Derwen’s budget over recent years, in response to the substantial rise in demand and case complexity.

Holding listening sessions with families to develop the services provided. These have been successful and more are to come.

The Council has opened three small homes for children and young people with needs, with plans to open more in the pipeline.”

‘Challenges’

The Welsh Government said: “Children with additional and complex needs deserve the right care and support, as close to home and their families as possible.

“We recognise the significant challenges families can face when suitable local provision is not available and we are working with partners to support a move towards care closer to home.

“While we cannot comment on an individual child’s circumstances, we expect local partners to work together with families, putting the child’s needs and wellbeing at the centre of decisions about their care.”