Children complain of rubbish, glass, and dog poo in play areas

Hundreds of children surveyed over play areas in Cardiff mentioned rubbish, glass, and dog poo when asked about their outdoor spaces.

A Welsh Government report looking at an assessment of play areas in Cardiff, called the Play Sufficiency Assessment, highlighted “many positive aspects” and noted that there are “significant opportunities” for babies, children, and young people to play in the city.

It also mentioned that a survey, called the Big Play Survey, was carried out between October and November 2024 which received 743 responses from children.

A report on the findings states that “in total 267 out of 624 referenced rubbish, glass, and dogs’ mess as what’s not good about their outdoor spaces”.

Improvement

Whilst pointing to a number of positives in Cardiff, which became the first UK city to be given UNICEF Child Friendly City status, the report went on to add: “Notwithstanding this, its acknowledged that there are still areas for improvement, opportunities for growth and/or development, that will need to be addressed moving forward.”

One area for improvement that the report identified was a need to support more children with a range of needs to access meaningful play opportunities.

Of the children responding in the Big Play Survey who said they had a disability the top three places to play were ‘in my house or a friend’s house’ (74.2%), ‘in my garden or a friend’s garden’ (41.2%), and in a play area with swings, slide and other equipment (27.8%).

Progress

The Welsh Government report concluded: “Cardiff Council has made good progress in responding to the duty, safeguarding the council’s play service and ensuring that there are sufficient play opportunities within local communities and for the most vulnerable children.”

It later continued: “Cardiff has reached several milestones, such as obtaining the UNICEF Child Friendly City status.

“The Child Friendly City Team and the parks and planning department have also cooperated to create a replacement local development plan (LDP) play policy.

“The replacement LDP is scheduled to be reviewed by cabinet and council in January 2025 with plans for an eight-week consultation period starting in February 2025.”

In July 2014 the Welsh Government implemented a statutory requirement for local authorities to assess and secure adequate play opportunities for children residing in their areas.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet members will meet to discuss the findings of the Cardiff Play Sufficiency Assessment at a meeting on Thursday, March 20.

