Children ‘held back’ by gender stereotypes in careers at young age, study finds

Children are already held back by gender stereotypes over possible careers when they are just six years old, research suggests.

The Careers & Enterprise Company (CEC) said its three-year study among almost 1,400 primary schools had challenged stereotypes and given pupils the confidence to see themselves in careers they might never have imagined.

The project tested the impact of career-related learning in primary schools, involving almost 200,000 pupils who took part in events including workplace visits and career talks.

Aspirations

The CEC said the result had broadened children’s career choices, including an increase in girls’ aspirations in business and finance.

John Yarham, interim chief executive of the CEC, said: “This pilot has shown what’s possible when schools, employers and communities come together to inspire children about their futures from an early age.

“Most of all, it demonstrates that good, early careers education can nurture a belief in all children that they can pursue any path regardless of background – particularly important for children and communities where access to role models and the breadth of opportunity is more limited.”

Possibilities

James Toop, chief executive of the Teach First charity, said: “This pilot has opened children’s eyes at an early age to possibilities they may never have imagined, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“It’s a powerful example of how the right support and training can equip teachers to unlock potential early in a child’s development.”

The report said by the age of six, children were already held back by gender stereotypes when it comes to careers awareness, but after the pilot scheme three out of four teachers observed that pupils were less constrained by gender stereotypes.