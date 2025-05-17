Children help name new school inspired by nation’s favourite hymn
Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter
Pupils have helped to choose the name of a new 350-place special school in Swansea, taking inspiration from one of the city’s most famous sons, and Wales’ most famous songs.
The special school will be called Ysgol Calon Lan in recognition of the Welsh hymn penned by Daniel James in the 1890s and set to the music of John Hughes, both of whom lived in Swansea.
Ysgol Calon Lan will replace the county’s two current special schools – Ysgol Crug Glas, in the city centre, and Ysgol Pen-y-Bryn, Morriston – and be built close to the latter on Mynydd Garnllwyd Road.
Council cabinet members have approved £6.9m to cover pre-construction work prior to a full business case being submitted to the Welsh Government for approval.
The current forecast for the cost of the new school is £54.66m, with the Welsh Government paying 75% and the council 25%. A further “net zero” carbon element of £4.35m – to be fully funded by Cardiff Bay – takes the total estimated cost to just over £59m.
Provision
Cllr Robert Smith, who has the education portfolio, said the two current schools were excellent and the new one will ensure “some of our most vulnerable learners” have the provision which meets their needs.
Ysgol Crug Glas has 55 places for pupils with profound and multiple learning difficulties and Ysgol Pen-y-Bryn has 195 places for pupils with moderate to severe learning difficulties and for pupils with severe autism.
Both are at maximum capacity and have some buildings dating from the 1960s which are not deemed suitable for future needs.
The council said Ysgol Calon Lan’s 100 additional places will help meet rising demand for special school education and reduce the need for some pupils to go to independent and out-of-county schools.
Cllr Smith said: “Governors, staff and pupils will now have a big say in the design and look of their new school to help ensure a smooth transition for all.”
Council leader Rob Stewart said: “I don’t think the new facility can come fast enough.”
Amalgamation
From September, Ysgol Crug Glas and Ysgol Pen-y-Bryn will amalgamate under one governing body and headteacher.
Both sites, though, will remain open with no disruption to pupils until the newly-built school is ready, potentially in April 2028.
The new school is expected to include sensory rooms, specialist therapy rooms, therapeutic external learning environments and a hydrotherapy pool.
Gethin Sutton has been appointed as the new headteacher of Ysgol Calon Lan. He said everyone involved was “very excited to be building a vibrant unified special school that is comprised of the very best of what our existing schools have to offer”.
Chairman of governors, Alan Pitt, said: “Lessons are being learned from other recent special school builds and the governors are committed to keeping the school communities, including pupils, staff, parents and carers, fully appraised of progress.”
Born in 1848 in Treboeth, Swansea, poet Daniel James started work in a steelworks from a young age following the death of his father. He died in 1920 and was buried in the grounds of Mynyddbach Chapel, which is not far from Ysgol Pen-y-Bryn.
John Hughes was born in Pembrokeshire in 1872 but grew up in Swansea. He died in 1914.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.