Children help name new school inspired by nation’s favourite hymn

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Pupils have helped to choose the name of a new 350-place special school in Swansea, taking inspiration from one of the city’s most famous sons, and Wales’ most famous songs.

The special school will be called Ysgol Calon Lan in recognition of the Welsh hymn penned by Daniel James in the 1890s and set to the music of John Hughes, both of whom lived in Swansea.

Ysgol Calon Lan will replace the county’s two current special schools – Ysgol Crug Glas, in the city centre, and Ysgol Pen-y-Bryn, Morriston – and be built close to the latter on Mynydd Garnllwyd Road.

Council cabinet members have approved £6.9m to cover pre-construction work prior to a full business case being submitted to the Welsh Government for approval.

The current forecast for the cost of the new school is £54.66m, with the Welsh Government paying 75% and the council 25%. A further “net zero” carbon element of £4.35m – to be fully funded by Cardiff Bay – takes the total estimated cost to just over £59m.