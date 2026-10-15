Children in Flying Start areas less likely to enter care, study finds

Nation.Cymru staff

Children born in Flying Start areas in Wales were more than 40% less likely to enter care by the age of four or five than those in similarly disadvantaged neighbourhoods, according to new research.

The study by Cardiff University and the University of Bristol examined more than 126,000 children born between 2012 and 2017 across 16 Welsh local authorities.

It found that children born in areas covered by the Welsh Government’s early-years programme were also 35% less likely to have a care and support plan.

The researchers compared neighbourhoods that only just qualified for Flying Start with those that narrowly missed out, allowing them to examine children growing up in areas with comparable levels of deprivation.

The reduction in children entering care was greatest among those born to younger mothers. Children whose mothers were aged 21 or under when they gave birth had approximately 65% lower rates of becoming looked after if they were born in Flying Start areas.

However, the researchers found no evidence that the programme increased or reduced the number of children placed on the Child Protection Register.

Flying Start provides support for families with children under four in some of Wales’ most disadvantaged communities. Its services include funded part-time childcare, enhanced health visiting, parenting support and help with children’s speech, language and communication.

Although the programme has operated for around 20 years, its impact on children’s social care outcomes had not previously been studied in detail.

Lead author Dr Meng Le Zhang, based at Cardiff University’s Children’s Social Care Research and Development Centre, CASCADE, said: “This is important evidence of a positive impact of neighbourhood-based, joined-up, holistic family support for young families.

“It comes at a time when the Welsh Government, in common with other UK governments, is considering how best to fulfil its childcare offer pledges alongside other early years’ provision.”

The researchers registered their study design before carrying out the analysis, making their planned approach transparent.

Support

Dr Zhang said offering support across a neighbourhood could make it easier for parents to seek help.

“Many parents would rather receive services from parenting support that is open to all in a neighbourhood, than be referred and assessed for individual support, which some can find stigmatising.

“Many of the Flying Start services are group-based, for example parenting classes, baby massage and breastfeeding groups, so parents get social support as well as individual support from experienced professionals.”

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