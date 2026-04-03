Children in Wales still deprived of Welsh-medium swimming lessons

Ten years after the first set of Welsh Language Standards Regulations came into force, children and young people in Wales are still not receiving swimming lessons in Welsh as they should.

Research by Cymdeithas yr Iaith reveals an ongoing failure by local authorities and some related organisations across the country to offer and provide swimming lessons through the medium of Welsh, despite clear rights having been established by the Welsh Language Standards since 2016.

Cymdeithas has submitted a formal complaint to the Welsh Language Commissioner regarding the matter, and has called on her to use her enforcement powers to guarantee the right of all children and young people in Wales to Welsh-medium provision.

Among the shortcomings highlighted by Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s findings were:

The inadequate choice offered by many organisations is between ‘English’ or ‘Bilingual’ swimming lessons, but not ‘Welsh’, creating a lack of certainty about full Welsh-medium provision;

Organisations do not make it clear on booking systems what the language medium of the lessons being booked is, nor do they offer Welsh easily and proactively as required

Welsh-medium lessons are less comprehensive, offered less frequently, and available in fewer leisure centres across local authority areas than equivalent English-medium lessons

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has recently raised concerns that the current Commissioner has lost her way. According to Cymdeithas, the research findings demonstrate the harmful consequences of a shift back towards a regulatory approach that is too lenient towards organisations and places too much emphasis on promoting the Welsh language mainly through softer approaches.

Owain Meirion, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said:”The lack of Welsh-medium swimming lessons is a failure we have consistently highlighted over the past decade. It reflects the unacceptable difficulties that Welsh speakers still face across Wales.

“The importance of using the language outside the classroom has been consistently emphasised by politicians and the Welsh Language Commissioner. Despite this, the Commissioner’s continued failure to enforce the standards that give children and young people in Wales the fundamental right to receive swimming lessons in Welsh, from services funded by the state, is completely shameful.

“Our research has revealed a lack of full compliance by every local authority. Rather than calling on ordinary people to ‘Use their Welsh’ when provision often does not exist, it is long past time for the Commissioner to use her enforcement powers seriously.

“Our demands are clear: no more excuses and no more delay. The Commissioner must use her enforcement powers and secure the rights of children and young people in Wales to the Welsh language.”

The Welsh Language Commissioner was asked for comment.