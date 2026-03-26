Children’s BookFest success earns library service national recognition

Amelia Jones

A library in south Wales has won the title of ‘Welsh Regional Winner’ at the British Book Awards, which also places them in the running for the UK Library of the Year Award.

Neath Port Talbot’s Library Service has been chosen as the best in Wales, with judges specifically recognising work on Children’s BookFest: Write, Draw, Create, which ran in October (2025).

The British Book Awards celebrates UK Libraries which engage communities in meaningful, lasting ways through collaboration and innovation.

Children’s BookFest aimed to spark creativity and a love of reading with a programme of high-quality events for children and their families across the library network and local schools. More than 20 events featuring authors, illustrators and storytellers were held during October, with around 1,200 attendees.

NPT Council’s Children’s Book Festival was funded through the Heritage, Culture, Tourism and Events (HCTE) strand, part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) Place Prosperity Fund.

The aim of the HCTE is to support projects that invest in local heritage and culture (including the arts), which have a positive impact on wellbeing, social cohesion, tackling isolation and facilitating access to services.

Following the success of the 2025 programme, Neath Port Talbot Libraries are looking ahead to a bigger and even more ambitious programme for 2026.

Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, Cllr Cen Phillips said: “Our Children’s Bookfest brought a huge range of writers, illustrators and storytellers to Neath Port Talbot. We’re pleased the judges recognised its value and we’re looking forward to bringing it back later this year.

“The festival is just one example of the wider services on offer at Neath Port Talbot Libraries. From digital literacy sessions to art classes and even Spanish lessons, there’s something for everyone across the County.”

The UK Library of the Year winner will be announced in May.