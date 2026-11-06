Children’s Commissioner calls for children’s rights to be made legally enforceable

Martin Shipton

Twenty-five years after the first Children’s Commissioner for Wales was appointed, the current Commissioner has called on Rhun ap Iorwerth to change Welsh law and make children’s rights legally enforceable.

In her newly published Annual Report to the First Minister, Rocio Cifuentes says that babies, children and young people should be placed at the heart of decision-making, including through the full incorporation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into Welsh law.

Ms Cifuentes said: “My foremost recommendation is for a Children’s Rights Bill that fully incorporates the UNCRC into Welsh law.

“This would help ensure children’s rights are not only recognised in principle, but become legally enforceable in practice, and therefore reflected in better services, better outcomes and better life chances for children in Wales. This is what we all want for children and young people in Wales, and we should not accept a situation where children’s lives have not improved for decades.”

Children and young people across Wales continue to raise many of the same concerns they have been highlighting for years, according to the Annual Report for 2025–26.

Drawing on evidence gathered from more than 36,000 children and young people over the past three years, the report finds that issues including mental health, poverty, education, transport, safety and access to support remain among children’s top priorities.

While progress has been made in some areas, the Commissioner warns that too many children are still waiting to see meaningful progress on issues that directly affect their daily lives.

The report makes 35 recommendations for the Welsh Government, led by seven overarching calls for action, including:

– Full incorporation of the UNCRC into Welsh law through a Children’s Rights Bill.

– Appointment of a dedicated Minister for Babies, Children and Young People and the publication of a National Plan for Babies, Children and Young People.

– A review of the Learner Travel Measure and a formal exercise to scope the costs and benefits of free public transport for children and young people.

– Strengthened support for children with additional learning needs (ALN), ensuring timely access to assessment, provision and specialist support, regardless of where they live in Wales.

– Stronger participation and accountability mechanisms for children and young people.

Ms Cifuentes said: “Children and young people have been consistent in what they have told us. The evidence is clear. What has been missing is the vision, urgency and pace needed to deliver the progress they have a right to expect.

“As Wales continues into a new Senedd term, there is an opportunity to take a different approach. We need a renewed national commitment that places babies, children and young people at the heart of decision-making.”

Systemic change

Alongside its recommendations for systemic change, the report highlights the Commissioner’s work during the year, including visits across every Welsh local authority and over 600 advice and assistance cases supporting children and families to realise their rights.

Incorporating the UNCRC into domestic law in Wales would make children’s rights legally enforceable, enabling decision-makers who breach these rights to be held to account. If the Welsh Government takes this step, Wales would join a select group of nations, including Sweden, Scotland and Iceland.

Established in 2001 following the recommendations of the Waterhouse Inquiry, which investigated the abuse of children in care homes in north Wales, the office of the Children’s Commissioner for Wales became one of the defining features of Wales’ post-devolution landscape. The role was created to provide an independent champion for children and young people and to ensure their rights and experiences are reflected in decisions that affect their lives.

Ms Cifuentes said: “Wales has much to be proud of over the past 25 years, but children and young people continue to raise many of the same concerns year after year. This anniversary is not only an opportunity to celebrate progress, but to ask what comes next and how we can become a world leader in children’s rights once again.”

Wellbeing

Over the past 25 years, the office of the Children’s Commissioner for Wales has played a prominent role in national discussions about children’s rights and wellbeing.

Its work has included major reviews and investigations, support for individual children and families, and engagement with children and young people across Wales on issues including safeguarding, education, poverty, mental health and participation. The office has been an influential voice in shaping debates on how children’s rights are reflected across Welsh laws, policies and public services.

Alongside calls for a Children’s Rights Bill, the Commissioner is also advocating for stronger powers and independence for her office, including making it accountable to and funded by the Senedd, in line with international standards for children’s rights institutions.

Reflecting on what she and her predecessors in the role had achieved, Ms Cifuentes said: “Twenty-five years ago, Wales took a bold step by creating the first Children’s Commissioner in the UK. Since then, the office has helped ensure that children’s voices are heard and children’s rights remain on the national agenda.

“If Wales wants to be a world leader in children’s rights, we must match that ambition with action. That means embedding children’s rights in law, strengthening accountability, and ensuring that every decision affecting children puts their rights and wellbeing first.”

Milestone

Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams said: “This is a significant milestone to mark 25 years of championing the voices of children and young people in Wales. It is also an opportunity to look ahead with confidence and ambition for the next generation of children and young people.

“The Welsh Government wants every child in Wales to have the best possible start in life and fulfil their potential. We are taking forward the largest-ever expansion in Welsh Government-funded childcare, extending free school meals and we stand ready to take forward the Cynnal child payment pilot for low-income families. Our focus is on delivering practical improvements that make a real difference to children’s lives and help build a fairer Wales where every child can thrive.”

Former Children’s Commissioner Sally Holland said: “The role of Children’s Commissioner showed how children in Wales who had suffered terrible abuse had not had an independent person to listen to them and to safeguard their human rights. Since then, four successive Commissioners have been available to listen, speak up and to influence meaningful changes in how children access their rights, from independent advocacy to an end to the legal defence for physical punishment.”