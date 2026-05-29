Children’s experiences confirm lack of Welsh-medium swimming lessons

Stephen Price

A survey of children and young people’s experience of swimming lessons held during the Urdd Eisteddfod has confirmed that not enough children and young people across Wales are able to receive swimming lessons through the medium of Welsh, according to Welsh language campaigners.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith published research showing the continued failure of local authorities and some related organisations across the country to offer and deliver swimming lessons through the medium of Welsh, despite clear rights established by Welsh Language Standards since 2016.

Cymdeithas has submitted a formal complaint to the Welsh Language Commissioner regarding the matter, and has called on her to use her enforcement powers to guarantee the right of all children and young people in Wales to Welsh-medium provision.

During the Urdd Eisteddfod, Cymdeithas carried out a survey by collecting the personal experiences of Welsh children from swimming lessons.

Those who receive swimming lessons were asked to put a ball in a small swimming pool, with the colour of the ball corresponding to the language of the lessons they receive.

The results show an inconsistent picture across Wales, in many areas access to Welsh swimming lessons is dependent on the availability of staff, the choice of lessons is more limited and some areas do not provide them at all.

Siân Howys, deputy-chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith responsible for campaigns, said: “The experiences we have heard from children and young people confirm our research work, namely that not enough of them receive swimming lessons through the medium of Welsh.

“The results show an inconsistent picture across Wales, with some areas not providing Welsh lessons at all. Considering that it has been ten years since the Welsh Language Standards came into force, this is unacceptable.

“Swimming is an essential life skill, and there is little point, in our opinion, in telling children to ‘use their Welsh’ when the opportunities that should be available to them to do so are not there.

“We are calling on the Welsh Language Commissioner to use her enforcement powers and ensure the rights of Welsh children and young people to the Welsh language. We cannot afford any more excuses and further delays.”

‘Continued failure’

The findings from Cymdeithas’ research reveal that several organisations offer an inadequate choice between ‘English’ or ‘bilingual’ swimming lessons, but no ‘Welsh-only’ option, creating a lack of certainty about full Welsh-medium provision.

Other findings show that organisations do not make it clear on booking systems what the language medium of the lessons being booked is, nor do they offer Welsh easily and proactively as required.

Cymdeithas also found that Welsh-medium lessons are less comprehensive, offered less frequently, and available in fewer leisure centres across local authority areas than equivalent English-medium lessons.

Cymdeithas has submitted a formal complaint to the Welsh Language Commissioner regarding the matter, and has called on her to use her enforcement powers to guarantee the right of all children and young people in Wales to Welsh-medium provision.

Throughout the Eisteddfod week, children in Wales were given the opportunity to share their personal experiences of swimming lessons at Cymdeithas’ stand.

Siân Howys, vice-chair of campaigns at Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said: “It is completely unacceptable, ten years after Welsh Language Standards came into force, that children and young people in Wales are still being deprived of swimming lessons through the medium of Welsh – a vital life skill.

“Our research clearly shows that every local authority in Wales is failing to fully comply with the Standards, and we have already submitted a formal complaint to the Welsh Language Commissioner setting this out.

“As the Commissioner visits our stand today, we expect assurance that enforcement powers will be used to ensure the right of children and young people in Wales to receive swimming lessons in Welsh.

“The time for excuses is long gone.”