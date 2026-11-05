Children’s home decision delayed over safety concerns

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a children’s home have been shelved temporarily while councillors investigate allegations of drug dealing, prostitution and antisocial behaviour in the surrounding area.

Members of the Newport City Council’s planning committee postponed a decision for the new home, in the Alway ward, after hearing the safety concerns.

Alway councillor Debbie Harvey claimed the application site was near other premises for vulnerable people, including prison leavers, and alleged a children’s home at that location would be “a safeguarding nightmare”.

“There might be a need for the house for the children – and I don’t dispute that in any way,” she told the committee.

“We do need places for children, however they need to be in the right place,” she added. “These children are already up against it.”

Cllr Matthew Pimm, a committee member who also represents the neighbouring Beechwood ward, told the meeting about reports of “prostitution” and “brothels” in the wider area, as well as “ongoing issues” with antisocial behaviour and “drug dealing”.

“We do acknowledge the need for children’s services, but this is just the wrong site,” he added.

Case officer Vicky Quinn said a maximum of two children aged between five and 18 would live at the property, which would have “constant staffing” to provide a “stable” home environment.

She said the council acknowledged residents’ concerns around the impact of a children’s home on neighbours, but said its proposed make-up would be similar to a typical three-bedroom family home.

Gwent Police had not raised any objections to the proposed conversion, she added.

Applicants Isalyn Property Cyf said the “modest” conversion would help deliver a “much-needed children’s residential care home in a sustainable location”, including 24-hour supervision of its young occupants.

Jane Sabanda, speaking at the meeting on behalf of the “experienced” applicants, said the plan was to create a “small, nurturing family-style home” with “ordinary” activities and routines.

She said staff would follow “established procedures” in the event of any incidents, and the care providers “believe that children who are unable to live with their families deserve stability, belonging and the opportunity to grow up in an ordinary residential neighbourhood”.

‘Appropriate’

Local resident Stephen Winter said neighbours “support children receiving care in residential areas”, but “our concern is whether this house and this street is appropriate… and can be run without detriment to the neighbourhood”.

Mr Winter said any additional parking pressures would create further problems on a road where buses have become “stuck” and some residents have been unable to access their homes.

Ms Quinn noted the neighbours’ traffic concerns, and said while the council “agrees parking is an issue in the area”, planning guidance stated the children’s home would only require one additional space.

Members of the committee voted unanimously to back Cllr Mark Howell’s calls to defer a decision on the application, allowing for “further representations… with regards to the alleged antisocial behaviour and activity in the wider vicinity of the property”.