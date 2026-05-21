Children’s mental health in Wales at ‘critical point’ – new report

Nation.Cymru staff

More than 135,000 children and young people in Wales are estimated to be living with a diagnosable mental health condition, according to a new report warning of a growing crisis across the country.

The study by Public Health Wales highlights sharp increases in emotional difficulties including anxiety, alongside rising levels of eating disorders and self-harming behaviours among young people.

It found that girls, non-binary young people and children living in the most deprived communities are being disproportionately affected, with symptoms appearing earlier and becoming more entrenched by adolescence.

The findings are set out in the Health Needs Assessment: Mental Health of Babies, Children and Young People in Wales, which examines mental health across every stage of childhood – from infancy through to early adulthood – and calls for coordinated action across health, education and public services.

According to the report, around one in six children aged eight to 10 now have a diagnosable mental health condition.

That rises to one in five among 11 to 16-year-olds and one in four among those aged 17 to 24.

The assessment also found an estimated one in four girls and one in two trans or gender-questioning secondary school pupils are experiencing low mental wellbeing.

Public Health Wales warned the scale of need has increased significantly in recent years, with children and young people facing overlapping pressures including the lasting effects of the pandemic, financial insecurity, academic pressures and increasingly challenging digital environments.

The report notes that even before Covid-19, mental health problems were estimated to cost the Welsh economy £4.8 billion annually, with that figure likely to have increased.

Researchers also pointed to wider social factors including child poverty, inequality and parental mental health difficulties as contributing to worsening outcomes.

At the same time, strong early relationships, physical activity, community connections and opportunities for creativity were identified as important protective factors.

Public Health Wales said greater investment in the earliest years of life was critical.

The report found around 25% to 30% of parent-infant relationships are likely to benefit from support during the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, yet around two thirds do not receive help before the age of two.

Emily van de Venter, Lead Consultant in Mental Wellbeing for Public Health Wales, said: “There are too many children and young people in Wales who are experiencing distress, low mental wellbeing and mental health conditions. These young people have faced huge challenges including the pandemic, financial insecurity and challenging digital environments.

“Our young people are our future, and they need support as they go through these challenges and it’s important that we listen to their concerns and support them.

“Mental wellbeing needs to be placed at the heart of social, economic and environmental policy and that starts from the very early years of life.”

Pressure on services

Simon Jones, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Mind Cymru, said the findings reflected longstanding concerns about pressure on services.

“We’ve known for some time that children and young people’s mental health services haven’t been keeping up with the level of demand in Wales,” he said.

He pointed to Mind Cymru’s guided self-help programme for 11 to 18-year-olds, which found 70% of participants experienced improved wellbeing.

“What Public Health Wales’ findings show us is that the baseline level of need today is such that there must now be a relentless focus on, and investment in, tackling the barriers to accessing support children and young people continue to face.”

Poverty

Dr Jen Daffin, Policy and Campaigns Director at Platfform, said poverty and life circumstances needed to be recognised as central drivers of poor mental health.

“We need to recognise the impact of trauma, inequality and life experiences on mental health,” she said.

“It’s hard for parents to be at their best for their children when they’re worried about paying bills or keeping a roof over their heads.

“This is how we can turn the tide on the rising levels of mental ill health and protect future generations here in Wales.”