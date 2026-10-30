Children’s tooth decay referrals remain above pre-pandemic levels in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Referral rates for children needing treatment for tooth decay in Wales remain above pre-pandemic levels, despite fewer children undergoing extractions under general anaesthetic.

An updated Public Health Wales report shows referrals fell sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic before rising above their previous level by 2022/23. Rates have remained broadly stable since then.

However, the national rate of children having teeth removed under general anaesthetic remains below its pre-pandemic level.

The report says the gap between referrals and extractions could reflect children receiving other forms of treatment or the effect of waiting lists. The available data cannot establish the reason.

Between 2019/20 and 2025/26, the electronic referral management system recorded 62,537 referrals for children. Of these, 51,704, or 82.7%, were for tooth decay.

The figures count referrals rather than individual children, meaning some children could appear more than once.

The analysis suggests more referrals come from deprived and densely populated communities, while children in more rural health board areas travel further to receive care.

Public Health Wales warned that differences between health boards should be interpreted cautiously. Referral rates can be influenced by the underlying level of dental need, access to dentists, waiting times and the availability of treatment.

Paul Brocklehurst, Consultant in Dental Health at Public Health Wales, said: “Although rates remain below pre-pandemic levels, it remains a concern that many children still require tooth extractions under general anaesthesia.

“Good oral health habits should be established early. Parents and carers can help by supervising brushing with fluoride toothpaste twice a day and limiting sugary foods and drinks.”

The report draws on referrals from high-street dental practices and information supplied by health boards about extractions under general anaesthetic. Its findings will inform prevention work and dental service planning.

Mr Brocklehurst added: “This analysis helps us understand demand for care and supports our work with partners to improve children’s oral health across Wales.”