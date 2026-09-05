Chocolate lovers in for a treat as Welsh festival returns for second year

Nation.Cymru staff

A chocolate festival which attracted more than 2,000 visitors in its first year is set to return this autumn.

The Chocolate Festival of Wales/Gŵyl Siocled Cymru will return to Llanidloes, Powys, on Saturday, October 24, bringing together chocolate producers and businesses from across Wales.

The event will include an indoor chocolate market alongside tastings, film screenings, storytelling sessions, cooking demonstrations and outdoor activities.

Organised by Llanidloes Chamber of Trade, the festival was held for the first time last year, with visitors travelling from across Wales.

The event is free to attend, with many of its activities also either free or available at a low cost.

Meredith Whitely, a member of the chamber and part of the organising team, said: “It was exciting to see so many of the businesses across town filled with customers for our first year.

“We had people travel from all over Wales to visit our lovely town and try some chocolate.

“We didn’t know what to expect from the first event, so it exceeded our expectations and we can’t wait to create something just as special this year.”

A full programme for the festival is due to be announced closer to the event.

Organisers are also inviting Welsh chocolate-based businesses interested in taking part to get in touch.

Llanidloes Chamber of Trade was established in June 2023 following consultation with businesses and other organisations in the town.

It says its aim is to help revitalise Llanidloes by bringing businesses together and promoting the town, its culture and its work.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.