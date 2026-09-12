Chris Packham praises coffee shop on Welsh coast

Nation.Cymru Staff

Wildlife presenter Chris Packham has praised an independent café on the west Wales coast after visiting during a day out with his dogs.

The Autumnwatch presenter took to Instagram on 11 September to share images of his ‘dogcation’ alongside his two miniature poodles, Sid and Nancy, after spending a drizzly day at Newport Beach in Pembrokeshire.

He also took the time in the accompanying caption to shout out local coffee shop, Caffi Mawr, for its plant-based drinks and treats, which he said were “so good!”.

Packham wrote: “Had a great walk on Newport Beach today – poods went legally berserk and @caffi.mawr offered proper plant based hot chocolate, ice cream, cake and dog ice cream . . . so good! Nice to see a little colony of House Sparrows there too.”

Caffi Mawr is an independent ice cream café located in a beach hut at Newport Sands, serving visitors to the beach hot and cold drinks, cakes and Mario’s ice cream, as well as savoury snacks including sourdough rolls.

Its shaded outdoor area overlooking the coastal surroundings has been a hit during the summer heatwaves, with the café writing that “When the sun shines, it is a genuine paradise.”

Despite the rain in recent days, the café continues to offer dog-friendly treats alongside its outdoor seating and remains open 7 days a week from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Packham (@chrisgpackham2)

The café has described the surrounding scenery as “truly breathtaking and abundant with wildlife”.

Newport Beach comprises both Newport Sands/Traeth Mawr and the smaller Newport Parrog Beach divided by the River Nevern.

Located in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, it is a popular spot for birdwatchers, and is home to curlews, cormorants, whimbrels, oystercatchers, and House Sparrows, the UK-wide decline of which Packham has previously used his platform to highlight.

Wildlife enthusiasts can also spot bottlenose and common dolphins in the waters around Newport Bay, as well as harbour porpoises and Atlantic grey seals off the coast.

Locals gave a warm welcome to Packham in the comments, with one writing “Thank you Chris for a shout out to west Wales,” while another said: “That’s my patch! Glad you are enjoying Pembs!”

“How lovely! Poods, beach, delicious Vegan choices and a colony of House Sparrows. Perfect & delightful day!” added another.

Though Packham lives in England, the naturalist and broadcaster is a frequent visitor to Wales through both his television work and wildlife campaigning.

He has previously presented Springwatch from the RSPB’s Ynys-hir reserve in Ceredigion and explored Welsh wildlife with his stepdaughter and fellow presenter Megan McCubbin, including puffins in Pembrokeshire and otters along the River Teifi.

The presenter will be returning to Cardiff on Wednesday 11 November, to present his show ‘World Of Wonder: A Planet On The Edge’, exploring ways people can engage with nature and help protect the environment.

More information is available here.

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