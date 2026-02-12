Chris Wormald standing down as UK’s top civil servant

Sir Chris Wormald is standing down as Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet Secretary.

The Prime Minister said he had come to a mutual decision with Sir Chris that he would go.

Sir Chris was widely expected to be on his way out as the UK’s top civil servant as the Prime Minister seeks to reset his Downing Street operation after controversies surrounding the appointments of Lord Peter Mandelson and Lord Matthew Doyle despite their association with sex offenders.

Sir Keir said: “I am very grateful to Sir Chris for his long and distinguished career of public service, spanning more than 35 years, and for the support that he has given me over the past year.

“I have agreed with him that he will step down as Cabinet Secretary today.

“I wish him the very best for the future.”

No 10 earlier declined to “comment on speculation” when asked about rumours that Dame Antonia Romeo, the Home Office permanent secretary, will take over the Whitehall reins.

Sir Chris held the post for just 14 months.

As a career civil servant, his appointment in December 2024 raised eyebrows at a time when Sir Keir was pushing a desire to rewire the British state.

Sir Chris joined the Civil Service in 1991 when he took on a role at the Department for Education, rising to the position of principal permanent secretary.

After moving in 2006 to what was then the Department for Communities and Local Government, where he was promoted to become director general of local government and regeneration, he joined the Cabinet Office as head of the economic and domestic affairs secretariat in 2009.

After the 2010 general election, Sir Chris became head of the deputy prime minister’s office, working alongside Nick Clegg.

He returned to the Department for Education in 2012 as permanent secretary before moving on to head the Department for Health and Social Care in 2016, where he worked under seven health secretaries.

He succeeded Simon Case as Cabinet Secretary.