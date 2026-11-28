Nation Cymru staff

Celebrations are underway after ambitious £20million plans to transform a Welsh seaside town over the next decade were given the green light.

Our Rhyl/Ein Rhyl has secured full approval for its regeneration plan following more than 18 months of consultation and engagement with residents, businesses, schools, community groups and partner organisations.

Part of the UK Government’s Pride in Place programme, the 10-year vision has been shaped by the views and aspirations of local people.

A formal signing is expected to take place within the coming weeks, with more details to be unveiled in the run-up to Christmas.

Craig Sparrow, Chair of the Our Rhyl Board, said: “What a fantastic early Christmas present for the town.

“The response from people across Rhyl and beyond over the last 18 months has been amazing. So many have given up their time, shared their ideas and got behind what we are trying to achieve.

“We cannot thank them enough, but we still need their support because this is just the beginning.

“We have an approved plan and a huge opportunity ahead of us – now the real work starts.”

The independent Our Rhyl Board brings together representatives from the community, public, private and third sectors, including Clwyd North MP Gill German, who has been a driving force in championing the programme and helping to get the plan over the line.

Among the priorities identified by residents were safer streets, better opportunities and facilities for young people, and a cleaner, greener and more welcoming town.

Our Rhyl Programme Manager Sandra Sharp said there would be plenty of opportunities for people to get involved as the programme gathers pace.

“It’s been quite a journey to get here, but the most exciting part is still to come,” she said.

“As we begin to roll out our plans and proposals, there will be opportunities for local organisations, charities, schools and community groups to access funding and support.

“We know people are keen to hear more, and we will be sharing further details in the coming weeks.

“Please keep talking to us, keep sharing your ideas and encourage others to get involved. We want as many people as possible to be part of this journey.

“For now, though, we should all take a moment to celebrate what has been achieved. This is brilliant news for Rhyl – watch this space!”

For the latest news, announcements and opportunities to get involved, visit www.ourrhyl.wales or www.einrhyl.cymru and follow Our Rhyl/Ein Rhyl on social media.