Christmas most dangerous time for some children

Ella Groves

A new campaign is raising awareness about how for some children Christmas is the most dangerous, not the most wonderful, time of the year.

The Childline campaign is designed to let children and young people know they can contact the 24-hour confidential service run by the NSPCC over the festive period if they need to.

During the winter holidays last year, the service received thousands of calls from young people with concerns about abuse.

The campaign comes as a new NSPCC poll revealed that one in eight adults in Wales have had concerns for the safety of a child they know during the Christmas holidays.

The YouGov survey of 4,259 UK adults analysed the dangers adults believe children face over Christmas and why young people are at an increased risk.

When asked why they were concerned about children experiencing harm or abuse at home over Christmas, 80% of adults in Wales mentioned financial pressures whilst 74% said substance misuse at home.

69% cited food insecurity and 66% of respondents said they felt families spending more time together had contributed to concerns.

67% said the fact that support services – such as social services and schools – were either closed or operating at reduced capacity was a worry.

A majority of respondents said that the most effective way to keep children safe from harm is for adults to be aware of the warning signs of abuse and neglect as well as ensuring children know who to contact if they need help.

Chris Sherwood, CEO of the NSPCC, said: “This new polling highlights a troubling reality that Christmas – which should be a time of joy and happiness for all children – can instead be a period of heightened danger for some.

“Financial pressures, increased alcohol consumption, and strained family relationships are all factors that can heighten the risk of child abuse in the home over the festive period.

“That’s why our Christmas campaign is so important, reminding children they are not alone and that Childline is here for them day and night over the festive period.”

Now showing on TV and radio, Childline’s Christmas campaign advert follows a little girl, Sarah, who returns home from school at the end of the winter term to her abusive father.

The advert is inspired by a true story and is reflective of the experiences of many children at Christmas.

A young person told Childline: “Dad’s drinking always gets worse at Christmas. Then the drinking leads to arguments and the arguments turn into him hitting mum. I wish I could protect her, but dad is so much stronger than us both. I want to call the police, or social services, but who will come out at Christmas?”

Another child, aged 16, said: “It always all kicks off at Christmas. Mum goes crazy at dad; she hates him trying to speak to his family, even to say Merry Christmas. She hates him speaking to anyone else really. I can hear her calling him lazy and useless for not doing enough again this year and she’s made him cry. I want to walk out, but where would I go on Christmas? I’ve locked myself in my room with my sister for now; when mum’s done with dad, she might blow up on us next”

Natalie Dormer, actor, producer, and the NSPCC’s Ambassador for Childline, said: “The campaign film, based on a real survivors story, powerfully captures that moment of dread when the school term ends and a childs safe space disappears.

“Behind the closed doors of homes across the country, children are suffering in silence while the rest of us celebrate. This NSPCC campaign, reminds young people that Childline will be there for them across the festive period.”

Childline is available 24/7 on the phone via 0800 1111 or online through the 121 chat on the Childline website.

If you are concerned about the safety or wellbeing of a child you can contact the NSPCC Helpline at [email protected] or by calling 0808 800 5000.