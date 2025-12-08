Christmas shoppers warned of rising beauty treatment scams

Shoppers are being urged to stay vigilant this Christmas as Santander UK reports nearly £50,000 has been stolen by beauty treatment scammers so far this year.

The scams include counterfeit perfumes and make up, as well as botox, lip and collagen fillers, and other cosmetic procedures. About two-thirds of the victims were women, with average losses of £227.

Fraudsters are increasingly using social media and private messaging apps to lure customers with heavily discounted offers and influencer-style content.

Once a person expresses interest, they are often asked to make a payment via bank transfer or payment link, but the products or treatments never arrive.

Michelle Pilsworth, head of UK fraud at Santander, said: “Slick social media profiles and fake reviews might appear trustworthy – but if an offer looks too good to be true, it probably is. This isn’t just about losing money – it’s about protecting your wellbeing. Fake cosmetic treatments can cause real harm.”

Dr Emma Meredith, director general of the Cosmetic Toiletry & Perfumery Association, warned that counterfeit products may look like the real thing but be safe and ineffective. “Fake, illegal and fraudulent products not only jeopardise consumer wellbeing but also threaten trust in legal and safe cosmetic products,” she said.

The association advises consumers to be cautious of unusually cheap offers, flash sales, and social media accounts that appear to sell branded products but have little genuine engagement.

Buyers should verify accounts against official brand websites before making purchases.