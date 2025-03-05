Churches condemn ‘tragic’ cuts to religious studies
Martin Shipton
The umbrella organisation representing Wales’ churches has deplored the “tragic” demise of theology departments at Welsh universities.
In an open letter to vice chancellors and Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle, the three most senior officials of Cytûn say that proposed cuts affecting Christian studies and the Humanities more broadly will damage Welsh culture.
‘Tragedy’
In their letter, Cytûn Chair Rev Dr Jennifer Hurd, General Secretary Cynan Llwyd and Policy Officer Rev Gethin Rhys state: “We are writing on behalf of the Trustees of Cytûn (Churches together in Wales) to express our deep concern regarding the proposed cuts to teaching and research in the fields of Theology in particular and the Humanities in general in the universities of Wales.
“We affirm the concerns expressed by two leading members of Cytûn member churches on the Bwrw Golwg programme. Professor D. Densil Morgan said: ‘It seems that there won’t be a single theological department in a university in Wales at all – it’s a tragedy. Where you had Cardiff, Lampeter and Bangor offering the whole range of theology, Biblical studies, doctrinal studies, Church history, philosophy of religion – the departments have effectively closed.’
“Dr Rosa Hunt said: ‘These developments are terrible for the academic subject of Religious Studies in Wales. Considering the role of religion in shaping Wales and our diverse world today, it would be a “disaster” to lose this important area of study for students and academics alike.’
“We firmly believe that a good understanding of religion is extremely important in terms of fostering mutual understanding from the local level to the global level, and academic studies in all areas of theology and religious studies are essential to create such an understanding.
“But our concern extends beyond the field of theology and religion, because of the savage cuts in the other Humanities. Teaching these subjects – History, Ancient History and Languages, Modern Languages and Music – is key to enabling Wales to take its place within European culture. Losing education in these subjects through the medium of Welsh would weaken our identity and imperil the ability of future generations to use the language in these fields of learning, as well as losing the necessary pipeline of qualified students who could teach Humanities and Languages in Welsh medium schools. We ask, therefore, that you re-think the implementation of such cuts.
“We would also like to receive information on two specific issues. Will the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol be able to ensure teaching and research through the medium of Welsh in all these subjects for future generations? What will be the arrangements for the extensive libraries and resources that have been collected in the universities? Are the books, papers and artefacts to be protected in a way that enables future students and researchers to access and use them, and if so where and how?”
The letter has been sent to Ms Neagle; Professor Elwen Evans, the Vice Chancellor of University of Wales Trinity Saint David; Professor Wendy Larner, the Vice Chancellor of Cardiff University; Ioan Matthews, Chief Executive, Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol; Buffy Williams MS, Chair of the Senedd’s Children, Young People and Education Committee; Tom Giffard MS, the Welsh Conservatives’ spokesperson on Education; Heledd Fychan MS, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on Education; and Derek Walker, the Future Generations Commissioner.
There are books on all the subjects mentioned, if as a parent you wish your child to be as knowledgeable as possible, once they have learnt to read, provide them with books…
Philistines and Creationist seem to have Cymru pinned to a Cross…
I read theology at Lampeter for my first degree and then followed it up with a post-graduate qualification, way back in the 1960s.
But times change, and my hunch is that, sixty years later, there’s significantly less interest in that field of study than was the case back then. And I think that the churches themselves have to accept some responsibility for that!
Religion is a funny old game John. Many of us are indifferent, agnostic, atheist or just plain unable to make commitment of any kind to any value or belief. That is a matter of choice. However in choosing to leave the “field”, people allow religions and the standards derived from them become hijacked by extreme fundamentalists on the one hand and institutional careerists on the other. Catholicism, Cof E and Islam become a theatre for ranters and other performers. Protestanism and non conformism spawns so many extreme sects, especially in the US, none of which have much to offer other… Read more »
There is no such discipline as theology as it has no subject matter. There is the sociological study of why people believe in religions but whether that is important is up for debate.