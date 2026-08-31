Cinema to get new look and seating during three-week closure

A cinema in north Wales has closed for almost three weeks while it undergoes a refurbishment including the installation of new seating.

Sinema Pontio at the Pontio Centre in Bangor will close from today (Monday 31 August 2026), following its final screenings on Sunday evening.

The cinema is expected to reopen on Saturday 19 September with what the venue describes as a “new look”, including new seating.

Its final day before the temporary closure featured two Steven Spielberg films, with E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial screening followed by Jurassic Park.

Tickets for screenings taking place towards the end of September are already on sale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pontio Bangor (@pontio_bangor)

Pontio clarified that the wider arts centre’s opening hours “will be slightly different over the next few weeks, and we’ll be closed completely on 5 and 6 September,” including telephone lines.

They added they were looking forward to welcoming visitors back following the refurbishment, which has been supported by funding from the Arts Council of Wales and the Welsh Government.

Pontio, which is part of Bangor University, is an arts and cultural centre bringing together a cinema and theatre which showcases music, dance and other performances, alongside teaching and social spaces.

Its name comes from the Welsh word meaning “to bridge”, reflecting its aim of connecting the university with the wider community.

The centre was developed with funding from Bangor University alongside support from the Welsh Government, European Regional Development Fund and Arts Council of Wales.

Pontio Cinema announced they “hope to reopen” on Saturday 19 September. More information is available here.

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