City announces new strategy to boost culture sector

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A city council has announced a new strategy to support members of the creative sector and help them organise events to draw in visitors.

Newport’s new culture strategy sets out an overarching plan to develop and celebrate Newport’s creativity over the next ten years.

In it, the council and the city’s creative organisations commit to working in partnership to increase international tourism and secure the “long-term” future of the city’s medieval ship.

Calendar of events

The city’s creative sector will develop a centralised calendar of events, and help young people access training and career opportunities.

Cllr Emma Stowell-Corten, the cabinet member for culture, said the strategy is “for the whole city” and belongs to the creative sector, rather than the local authority.

She said the council’s role over the next decade is to “facilitate, help, and support our city’s amazing creative and cultural industries”.

This means the council will not be the sole organiser of cultural events, but will use its own assets – such as the new Transporter Bridge visitor centre, which is nearing completion – to attract visitors and signpost them to what else the city has to offer.

“The strategy is for the whole city, which is why I was clear about involving a wide range of partners,” explained Cllr Stowell-Corten. “Newport is a vibrant and diverse city, so whether you’re passionate about sport, music, theatre, history, spoken word, or anything else, and wherever you live in Newport, the strategy aims to support and work with partners right across all these areas.”

Career pipeline

She added: “I was particularly keen to ensure we discussed creating a career pipeline for young people in the city, which will, in turn, benefit creative and sports businesses across Newport.

“The culture strategy is crucial for our city as it delves into the many cultural threads that weave through Newport.

“The culture people enjoy here is incredibly diverse, and this is hopefully reflected in the people who contributed to the strategy – from Rodney Parade to Ballet Cymru, from rugby to dance, and everything in between.”

