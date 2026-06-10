City centre road closures planned for Pride parade

Nation.Cymru staff

Motorists and public transport users are being warned of road closures and diversions this weekend as thousands of people are expected to take part in the annual Pride parade in Cardiff.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 13, with the parade starting at 11am and finishing at around 2.30pm. However, some roads will remain closed until midnight to allow for the event to be dismantled.

The parade route will begin on Westgate Street before travelling through Castle Street, High Street, St Mary Street, Mill Lane, The Hayes, John Street, Park Place, Greyfriars Road and Kingsway before returning via Duke Street to Castle Street.

A number of city centre roads will be closed throughout the day.

Castle Street, between Westgate Street and North Road, and part of Cowbridge Road East will be closed from 6am until midnight to allow organisers to set up and remove parade infrastructure.

Access along Cowbridge Road East will remain available for residents, buses and taxis between 6am and 8am and again from 2.30pm until midnight.

A rolling road closure will operate between 8am and 2.30pm as the parade moves through the city centre. Roads affected include Westgate Street, Quay Street, Guildhall Place, Golate, High Street and St Mary Street. These roads will reopen once it is safe to do so after the parade has passed.

Further closures will be in place between 10am and 2pm on Wood Street, Central Square, Park Street, Havelock Street and Scott Road, as well as sections of St Mary Street, Mill Lane, The Hayes, John Street, Queen Street, Park Place and Greyfriars Road.

Access to the bus interchange via Tudor Street and Wood Street will be maintained throughout the event.

Cardiff Bus has advised passengers that between 11am and 1.15pm services will divert to satellite stopping points, as happens during major events at the Principality Stadium. Buses will operate from Churchill Way for eastern routes, Greyfriars Road for northern routes and Tudor Street for western routes.

The bus interchange will remain open and accessible via Tudor Street and Wood Street.

Drivers and public transport users are being urged to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys during the event.