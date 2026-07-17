City council approves purchase of 60 flats and community centre

Kieran Molloy Local Democracy Reporter

Cardiff Council has approved the acquisition of 60 affordable flats as well as a ground floor community centre.

Cardiff cabinet member for housing, Lynda Thorne said: “Increasing the supply of affordable housing remains one of the council’s highest priorities.”

In a cabinet meeting, Cardiff Council approved the purchase of “land and buildings (once completed) at 62- 64 Crwys Road”, known as Medallion House. This includes the acquisition of 60 new residential apartments and ground floor community centre and with a grant of a lease back of the ground floor retail units.

Council papers read: “Willowmead Holdings Ltd have submitted a planning application for redevelopment of the site which has recently received approval.

“The redevelopment will deliver a five-storey mixed-use building, comprising the retention of a large ground floor structure, with a partial change of use of the entire ground floor from A1 retail to D1 community centre and A1 retail; demolition of the existing first and second floor for the construction of 64 new social housing apartments.”

Elsewhere it reads: “The council is working with The Cathays Community Group to relocate them from their existing site on Cathays Terrace, which is no longer deemed to be fit for purpose, into the ground floor purpose-built community space within the proposed development.”

In December 2023, the council declared a housing emergency in response to the “unprecedented pressures” on its homelessness services.

As a result, Cardiff Council committed to providing over 4,000 new council houses within the city.

The agenda for the purchase reads: “To support the urgent and pressing need to provide affordable housing, the council has been exploring a wider range of delivery options beyond our identified new build programme.”

The development is expected to include 28 two-person/ one-bedroom apartments, 32 three-bedroom/ two-bedroom apartments, ground floor space designed as a community with a garden area and car parking, and two ground floor retail units.

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