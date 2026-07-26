City council hails ‘remarkable’ Welsh language growth

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

More than 1,600 council staff took part in Welsh language awareness training last year, compared with fewer than 100 three years earlier, according to a report highlighting progress in promoting the language.

The figures, published by Newport City Council, come as the authority marks its tenth year of implementing Welsh language standards, with cabinet member Cllr Jason Hughes saying there was still more work to do.

The report describes “significant progress” in promoting Welsh-medium education and creating a workplace where Welsh is “visible, valued and used naturally”.

Addressing the council chamber in both Welsh and English, Cllr Hughes said he hoped future councillors would feel confident taking part in meetings in the language of their choice.

Asked whether the council provided a good service for Welsh speakers, he said it was “difficult” to give a simple yes or no answer.

“We will always be able to do better, but certainly in the ten years I’ve been in the council, we’ve done some remarkable work and long may that continue,” he said.

“From a personal experience, as a Welsh speaker in the city, I’m very proud of what the city’s achieved over the last ten years.

“Even in this building, I would have come here ten years ago and probably spoken Welsh once every two or three months. Now I come in here every week and speak Welsh – and that’s how we’re changing.”

Cllr David Fouweather highlighted figures showing the council’s dedicated Welsh language phone line received 34 calls between January and March, of which 17 were abandoned or discontinued.

“Does that show we don’t have enough resources within that service to be able to meet the requirements of Welsh speakers?” he asked.

Fail

Cllr Hughes said calls could fail for a variety of reasons and noted that when he had recently contacted the council himself, he had immediately been offered the option of speaking Welsh.

“There will be issues why calls don’t get through, but I’m really confident that in the majority of cases, things are changing quite dramatically in Newport.

“Staff are training up to speak Welsh and winning regional and national awards for their commitment to the Welsh language.

“I think it’s something we should be very, very proud of.”

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