City council plans to add a new senior management role to save money

A Welsh council said its plan to increase the number of senior management roles will help it save hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Cardiff Council, which is faced with the task of closing a £27.7m budget gap this financial year, said having a new senior manager would result in a net cost increase of £77,000.

However, it added that the move will be offset by the ongoing delivery of other management savings.

The total savings from the local authority’s wider management reorganisation plans are estimated to be about £800,000 if they end up going ahead.

A decision on the proposals, which are subject to a consultation process with affected staff and trade unions, will be made by council cabinet members in September 2025.

‘Fit for the future’

Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, Modernisation and Performance, Cllr Chris Weaver, said: “This restructure is about ensuring our leadership is fit for the future.

“It will help us manage change, deliver wider efficiencies, and respond to the complex challenges facing local government.

“These proposals are a necessary part of a broader realignment that supports £800,000 in management savings and strengthens our ability to serve the people of Cardiff.”

The council’s wider restructuring proposals would involve:

The creation of new directorates focused on frontline services, city development, and strategic transformation;

The redesignation and realignment of existing roles to improve service integration and leadership focus;

The establishment of new posts to strengthen capacity in key areas such as planning, transport, and partnerships

‘Efficiency’

There are currently 20 senior managers, including the chief executive, at Cardiff Council.

If the local authority goes ahead with its plans, there will be 21 senior managers.

The proposals relating to senior management roles would involve:

Deleting three roles: director of planning, transport and environment; assistant director of street scene; and head of performance and partnerships

Creating four new roles: Director of Frontline Services; Director of Strategy, Partnerships and Transformation; Assistant Director of City Development; and Assistant Director of Planning and Transport

Redesignating one existing role: Director of Economic Development becomes Director of Development and Growth

Earlier this year, Cardiff Council said the majority of its savings for 2025/26 would be made through efficiency and income savings and that this would account for £12.5m of savings.

Corporate savings and service change proposals will account for £5.8m worth of savings.

As well as increasing council tax and charges for a number of things, like car parking permits, Cardiff Council said it would also look at getting rid of 60 posts.

When it announced its budget plans in February 2025, the council said this would be through non-replacement of vacancies and voluntary redundancy.

