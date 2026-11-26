Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

New rules aimed at stopping homes being sandwiched between two shared houses have been put out for consultation.

Newport City Council is asking residents for their views on two changes to its planning guidance for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs). The proposals would also curb clusters or unbroken rows of HMOs on the same street.

The new tests would sit alongside existing limits on how many HMOs can operate within a 50-metre radius. HMOs typically house renters who have their own bedrooms and share facilities such as kitchens and bathrooms.

Newport residents can now have their say on proposed changes to planning rules, which the city council believes will create tougher controls for HMOs (houses in multiple occupation).

HMOs are typically private rental properties for between three and six single, unrelated adults who have their own private bedrooms but share other communal areas.

Like other councils, Newport has rules on how many HMOs should exist in one given area – typically a 50-metre radius – to prevent overconcentration.

Now, the council is proposing extra guidance on how many HMOs can exist near each other.

A proposed new test will stop a regular home being “sandwiched” between two HMOs, and new criteria will prevent “dominant clusters” or continuous runs of HMOs being approved in a street.

A public consultation on the two new rules changes is currently under way.

Councillor Saeed Adan, Newport’s cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “We would welcome feedback from residents particularly those who have expressed concern about houses of multiple occupation.

“While HMOs can address a very real housing need, we recognise that they need to detract from the sense of community in, and character of, in our streets. We know those that are not properly managed can have an adverse impact on their neighbours.”

Cllr Adan said residents’ feedback would help him make a final decision on whether to approve the new changes to the council’s planning guidance.

The proposed changes follow councillors’ calls last November for tighter HMO planning and licensing rules.

At the time, Cllr Mark Howells – a member of the city’s planning committee – said the two systems should be more closely aligned when new HMO applications are received.

He also said the council should have “clear powers” to remove HMO licences when landlords flout the rules.

Not every HMO has to be licensed, but under the most recent Welsh rules, new HMOs must receive a special class of planning permission.

A 2024 study of Newport used census data to find that ‘multi-person households’ made up around 3% of private rental properties in the city, although in some wards the proportions were much higher.

In the city centre’s Stow Hill ward and neighbouring Pillgwenlly, the rates were around 8%, while over the river in the Victoria ward – covering Maindee – the rate of ‘multi-person households’ was more than 6%.

Parking pressures

Researchers carried out interviews with councillors, who said residents linked HMOs to parking pressures, increased waste and community cohesion.

The report noted concerns that HMOs could be marketed as being for young professionals, but this was not always reflected in reality.

Councillors who took part in the study also complained the 50-metre radius test could be too rigid, and a street-by-street basis could be a more appropriate way to decide HMO concentrations.

Meanwhile, officers told the researchers they had struggled to win appeals when a developer contested the council planning committee’s decision to refuse a HMO application.

Both councillors and officers showed “disenchantment” with national planning inspectors over the appeals process, the study found.

To take part in the public consultation on the new proposed changes, visit the Newport City Council website at https://www.newport.gov.uk/planning/planning-policy/planning/planning-policy/local-development-plan/planning/planning-policy-0