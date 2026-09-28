City councillors call for balaclava ban in antisocial behaviour crackdown

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

Councillors in a Welsh city have a suggested a ban on balaclavas and an increase in community safety wardens to help tackle antisocial behaviour.

Two independent councillors in Newport said “sustained” problems had been reported with drug use, intimidation and “aggressive” begging,

They claimed antisocial behaviour was linked to some homeless people who require support but are housed in temporary accommodation “least suited to their needs”.

Meanwhile, two Conservatives claim a renewed Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) should ban face coverings and toughen rules on beggars and street drinking.

Ahead of a debate on the motions next week, the council’s controlling Labour group said a recent crackdown had been successful and warned against critics “doing the city down”.

In their motion, Cllrs Mark Howells and Allan Morris – two independents from Lliswerry – said a “significant proportion” of antisocial behaviour was “linked to single homeless individuals with high support needs” who are being housed in the city centre.

“The council previously employed community safety wardens or estate rangers whose roles were lost to budget cuts – and other Welsh authorities, including Rhondda Cynon Taf, have since reintroduced similar warden teams and directly funded additional PCSOs to work alongside their local force,” they said.

The pair’s motion includes calls for the council to review city centre safety, “re-establish” wardens and request extra PCSOs to patrol the area, and find “better suited” temporary accommodation options elsewhere.

In a separate motion, Conservative councillors Matthew Evans and William Routley express “deep concerns” about antisocial behaviour in the city centre, and want the area’s PSPO strengthened to include “a ban [on] face coverings, stronger wording in relation to the consumption of alcohol on the streets, and begging”.

A Newport Labour group spokesperson questioned the motives behind the proposed motions, however, and branded the independents’ claims “yet another cheap political shot at the hardworking businesses that keep Newport city centre going”.

“Over the summer, Operation Krypton has resulted in more than 250 arrests – people have been sent to prison, fines have been issued, and businesses have reported a visible improvement in the atmosphere and visitor experience across the city centre,” said the Labour spokesperson.

“Businesses and our own facilities are also reporting increased footfall, particularly over the last six weeks. This is being widely attributed to greater police visibility, the hard work of BID ambassadors, the effectiveness of the current CCTV system – which is set for significant investment – and the willingness of city centre businesses to work together for Newport.”

The Labour spokesperson also said the council’s current budget included more money for community wardens, and while accepting there was “more work to do”, said opposition councillors should “get on board”.

On the second motion, the Labour spokesperson claimed the Tory group was “grasping around for negative social media content rather than getting involved with the hard work that actually delivers for Newport”.

“The consultation on renewing the PSPO for the Market Arcade is currently open,” the Labour spokesperson said. “While we don’t necessarily disagree with some of their points, that is precisely where those ideas should be put forward, so they can be properly considered.”

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