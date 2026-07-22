City draws up plans to cope with more frequent extreme heat

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to cope with more frequent periods of extreme heat in Cardiff are being drawn up after after record temperatures highlighted the growing risks posed by climate change.

Cardiff Council said a new climate risk register is being developed with public sector partners to help protect residents, infrastructure and essential services from rising temperatures.

Cllr Bablin Molik, who served as the 118th Lord Mayor of the city in 2023-24, submitted a written question to the council which asks: “With climate change leading to more frequent and intense heatwaves, including some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded, what is Cardiff Council doing to ensure that the city’s infrastructure and public services are resilient to extreme heat?

“In particular how are schools, hospitals, care homes, council offices, and other public buildings being adapted to ensure they can continue to operate safely and effectively during periods of exceptionally hot weather?”

The councillor for Cyncoed also asked if there were any plans to invest in measures such as cooling systems, improved ventilation, shaded public spaces, additional tree-planting, and publicly-accessible drinking water stations in the city.

More broadly she wanted to know the council’s “long-term strategy” for helping the Welsh capital to adapt to rising temperatures and increasing heat-related risks while “protecting the health and wellbeing of residents” and in particular vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with health conditions.

This comes after record-breaking June temperatures which saw the hottest day ever recorded in Wales for that month when Bute Park in Cardiff reached 35.9C.

The council responded: “Looking ahead the council is working with partners to manage the impact of heat on residents, infrastructure, and public services.

“A comprehensive local climate change risk assessment, commissioned by the Cardiff Public Services Board, was produced last year, which identifies overheating – alongside flooding and infrastructure disruption – as a significant risk for public services in the city.”

It also said a joint climate change risk register is now being developed that will bring together “the major public sector, academic, and utility organisations in the city“ to identify areas of climate risks and where joint working would bring a “stronger and more efficient response”.

Concerning its current response the response reads: “As part of our membership of the South Wales Local Resilience Forum the council works proactively with partners to ensure that, when required, essential council services continue to operate safely and to be delivered whilst also protecting residents, service users, and members of council staff from impacts.”

Severe weather emergency protocol

It said the council has a severe weather emergency protocol which is used to protect people sleeping rough during extreme weather and that it “can be implemented at pace”.

Transport and highways are “monitored closely” to identify any issues caused by high temperature.

Other service adaptations “include amending waste collection times to maintain this essential frontline service while supporting staff to stay safe – in the case of heat, by bringing forward collections by one hour to start at 5am when temperatures are lower”.

It continues: “Both children’s and adult services can adapt working practices to ensure that vulnerable residents and service users receive the support they need safely throughout any period of extreme heat.”

Guidance is also issued to schools to keep staff and pupils safe.

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