Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for local government funding in Wales next year could leave a city council with a £6 million “black hole” in its budget.

The Welsh Government has set out its draft budget proposals for 2027/28 including how much more money it intends to give the nation’s 22 local authorities.

Central government settlement grants make up the bulk of Newport City Council’s funding, and in recent years it has benefited from the highest annual increases in Wales, reflecting its status as the nation’s fastest-growing city.

But under the new draft proposals, the Welsh Government has suggested councils will receive a more modest funding uplift, with an average rise of 2.8% and a minimum rise of 2.5% on the cards.

“The draft budget announced by the Plaid government has confirmed my worst fears,” said Newport City Council’s leader, Cllr Dimitri Batrouni.

“The 2.8% proposed is a dramatic cut from the 6.1% given to Newport by the previous Welsh Labour government,” he said. “I’ve been warning about this scenario for a long-time.”

The new Welsh Government, led by Plaid Cymru since June, has vowed to review the way local authorities are funded.

Announcing the draft budget proposals, Welsh finance minister Elin Jones MS said public finances were “tight” but Plaid is “taking difficult decisions now so that the years ahead are easier”.

She added Plaid’s budget was aimed at “improving efficiency and productivity across the public sector, so that we can protect the services people rely on”.

However, Labour’s Cllr Batrouni said the expected average funding rise of 2.8% “means there is a £6m black hole in our budget next year”.

“We are the fastest growing local authority in Wales, but this Plaid government seems intent on halting that growth with this cut and proposing M4 junction closures,” he said.

“Newport really needs investment in order to build out the infrastructure it desperately requires with our growing population.”

Cllr Matthew Evans, who leads the Conservative group, warned residents would “not be happy if council tax was raised yet again” beyond inflation levels.

“It shouldn’t be above inflation,” he said, adding any plans to save money should focus on providing “more efficient and effective services”.

Cllr Kevin Whitehead, the leader of the independents in Bettws, said the Welsh Government’s proposals suggested councils are “more or less on a level playing field” next year “and it will be interesting to see their reactions”.

“It would be easy for people like me to be critical when not having any sort of responsibility when setting budgets – councils do have a little sympathy from me when faced with the difficulties of trying to balance the books,” he said.

“However, the areas of priority should always be the most vulnerable in society when deciding who should have to tighten their belts.”