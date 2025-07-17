City has ‘lost out’ over university investment ‘broken promises’

Cllr Evans said public documents, published around the time the redevelopment of Caerleon Campus was decided, suggested “the university intended to reinvest proceeds into the Newport Knowledge Quarter”.

“Yet again, we appear to have lost out,” he claimed. “Apparently they have spent £3.2 million in Newport but that still leaves a shortfall of £3 million.”

Cllr Evans called that spending a “pittance” when compared “to the £40 million they’ve just spent on a building in Treforest”.

“They promised us money,” he added. “I do think it’s important… we try and get some of this money back or at least buildings here.”

Cllr Batrouni defended the Knowledge Quarter project as “a beacon for this city” and said there were “definitely students there” during his visit to the city-centre campus.

He also noted several USW investments in Newport, including a “state of the art” research and innovation centre, and a cyber centre “which has won four national awards for cyber excellence, beating all the Russell Group universities”.

“I always want more, I always ask them for more and you know, if I can get more there, I will,” added Cllr Batrouni, with a note of caution that he could not “sit here and promise” anything because the Covid-19 pandemic had “decimated” higher education.

A USW spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing our students, colleagues, and partners with the very best experience at our Newport Campus.

“Building on the fantastic foundations that we have at the campus for our provision and facilities, we have undertaken a multi-million-pound project to enhance our internal spaces for our learners, colleagues and partners, including modern flexible learning and working environments, an enterprise hub and a Hydra suite using world-renowned technology.

“We are continuing to develop our partnerships and connections within the city, and region, so that we offer an inclusive environment for learning, innovation, and professional practice. This includes working with local businesses and community groups, offering access to our spaces and professional support and advice, as well as having strategic partnerships with organisations and businesses across the area.