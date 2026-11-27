Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Sir Phil Redmond said the City of Culture judges were searching for Wrexham’s ‘authentic heart’ on their whistle-stop visit.

The judges, led by Brookside and Hollyoaks creator Sir Phil, were given a tour of the county borough to sample Wrexham’s cultural offerings and see how the bid team planned to build a cultural legacy for the future using both the £10 million it would receive as City of Culture but also through ongoing commitments to invest in culture going forward.

Wrexham has a cultural development plan running until 2037.

“The decision comes down to the authentic voice,” he said. “To fill a building by bringing big shows, most people can do that. But when the City of Culture panel come they want to experience the place, they want to meet the people and they want to see that the community groups and the partnerships have been involved to get the authentic heart of a community.

“You want to feel it is really representative of the place. Is City of Culture going to make a big impact on the place? Does culture have an authentic voice in this place and is it going to have an impact on the UK as well? It’s all those things.”

Sir Phil led the judges during the last City of Culture cycle, when Wrexham narrowly missed out to Bradford for last year’s City of Culture crown.

But he said the judging starts with a clean slate, partly because comparing cultural landscapes that can differ wildly is a tricky task.

“It’s like comparing apples and pears,” he said. “We’ve got a coastal town in Blackpool against Wrexham, which is not. We’ve got Sheffield, a post-industrial city and a new town in Milton Keynes and it’s just a case of thinking what story are they trying to tell about the place?

“Do you believe that’s the authentic story? Do you believe that people are all behind it?”

Sir Phil said the people he had met in Wrexham were certainly firmly behind the bid.

Asked what they had said to him he remarked: “They’re telling me Wrexham’s obviously got to win!

“I think they’ve been practicing that. But it’s great, it’s fantastic seeing the excitement and the commitment and the enthusiasm.”

Operatic performance

Arriving at Stori Brymbo for lunch the judges were greeted by an operatic performance by Jonathan Reynolds and the New Sinfonia from the arts organisation’s community opera Gresford: Up From Underground – based on the story of the 1934 Gresford Colliery disaster.

“I performed that role on stage for New Sinfonia and so we thought it was quite a fitting piece to perform for the judges,” said singer Jonathan Reynolds.

“This was not the most typical setting but I think for what the opera is about and what the New Sinfonia is about to see the actual music that’s being performed here is really fitting.

“I think we chose a piece that very much spoke to why the judges are here, to celebrate Wrexham’s unique cultural impact.”

CultureTab

Part of Wrexham’s City of Culture legacy programme was also on display – the Wrexham CultureTab initiative.

This uses 30 Samsung tablet computers shared between 100 housebound residents to ensure they can take part in City of Culture events in 2029 and feel fully included in the City of Culture experience from their homes.

The project has been devised for the City of Culture 2029 bid in partnership with Homecare Matters, Healthcare Matters and tech company Sentrix.

The judges gave little away as they left but Sir Phil did have one final note of praise for Wrexham.

“I can say for certain that the mobile phone signal is a lot better now than it was last time,” he said.

Judges will make their recommendations and presentations to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy MP who will announce her decision on which of the four shortlisted cities – Wrexham, Blackpool, Milton Keynes or Sheffield – will be City of Culture 2029 in December or January.