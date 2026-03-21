City of Literature status celebrated with Welsh castle light up

Aberystwyth and Ceredigion’s recent success in becoming a UNESCO City of Literature was celebrated with a display of local art projected onto Aberystwyth Castle.

Created in collaboration with Aberystwyth University’s Dialogue Centre, the projection was conceived, curated and creatively produced by Big Wave / Ton Fawr, transforming the castle tower into a canvas for six local artists.

Among them were animations inspired by the tale of Jane Leonard, commonly known as ‘Siani Pob Man’.

Siani was a New Quay woman who told stories, sold chicken eggs and postcards with her image and poems about herself to tourists in the area.

Speaking about his artwork, storyteller and illustrator Peter Stevenson, who lives in Aberystwyth, said: “Siani Pob Man lived alone on the beach at Cei Bach, on the no-man’s land between the high tide and the cliff where she paid rent to no man.

“She kept chickens and a goat, sang hymns and told stories, and the children loved her. Her closest friend was Mr Morgan. Y Môr. The Sea. Perhaps this is peace?”

As well as Peter Stevenson, work by Catrin Davies, Suzanne Harris, Nikki Pontin, Jo Munton and Erin Hughes featured on the castle display.

One of the pieces is influenced by comments made by scholar Mary-Ann Constantine of a historical “romantic blind spot” in representations of Wales —where landscapes were admired visually, but Welsh voices and perspectives were often overlooked.

Held over the spring equinox weekend (20-22 March), the night-time light projection invites audiences to reflect on how our environments shape us and how peace takes different forms: in landscape, in memory, in independence, in community, or simply in a moment of pause.

Speaking about the castle projection, Dr Jen Wolowic, Principal Lead of the Dialogue Centre at Aberystwyth University said: “It is an exciting moment for Aberystwyth and Ceredigion as the first place in Wales to be recognised as a UNESCO City of Literature.

“This reflects both our heritage and our ongoing work, in line with UNESCO’s vision that ‘since wars begin in the minds of people, it is in the minds of people that the defences of peace must be constructed’.

“You can see that work in moments like this, where art and literature bring people together to gather, reflect and share.

“It’s a chance to be part of what makes Aberystwyth an inclusive, bilingual and outward-looking community, and why the University is working in partnership with others to further strengthen this remarkable place.”

Sally Blaise from Big Wave added: “Transforming public space is central to Big Wave’s work. With this installation, we’re creating a shared ritual of light in the last stretch of winter.

“It’s a chance to gather our community after dark, look up, and encounter the castle anew. At its heart, is the idea of Positive Peace — not as something passive, but as something we actively create together.”

The project is part of a wider programme of activities being organised by the Dinas Llên partnership during March to celebrate Aberystwyth Ceredigon’s designation as a City of Literature.

The Dinas Llên partnership includes Aberystwyth Town Council, Aberystwyth University, the Welsh Books Council, Ceredigion County Council, the National Library of Wales and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (including the Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies, the Wales Literature Exchange and Literature Across Frontiers).

The activities are partly funded by the Welsh Government and full details of all the events are on the Dinas Llên website.