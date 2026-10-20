City residents to have their say on AI and data centre boom

Nation Cymru staff

Local communities are being urged to have their say on the growing use of artificial intelligence and the expansion of data centres across Wales.

A “people’s assembly” will be held at the end of October in Cardiff, giving local residents a chance to discuss how AI could affect their daily lives, jobs, families, and the environment.

The event is being organised by grassroots campaign Assemble, which is holding similar assemblies in towns and cities across the UK during late October and early November.

The discussions will look not only at AI itself but also at the large data centres required to power the technology. The issue has already become a source of controversy in south east Wales.

In Llanrumney in Cardiff plans to replace Cardiff East Park and Ride with an AI data centre have faced opposition from residents, campaigners and local politicians.

At Mwyndy Cross near Pontyclun, thousands of people have signed a petition against a proposed data centre, amid concerns about noise, pressure on electricity and water supplies and environmental damage.

In Newport, residents living near the Vantage Data Centre have raised concerns about noise, loss of countryside and reduced sunlight.

Adam Johannes, Assemble’s Wales organiser, said: “We’re inviting our community to come together for an open conversation about AI and the future.

“AI is changing our lives. What will it mean for our work, leisure, families and communities? As huge data centres are built around us, what could they mean for our environment, energy bills, water supplies, local jobs and our neighbourhoods?

“We need to explore this together, and not just leave it to politicians and big companies. Come along, share your ideas, hear from others and help shape what happens next. You don’t have to be an expert”.

The organisers say questions about AI are becoming increasingly important as it becomes embedded in everyday life.

Facial recognition technology scanned nearly 10 million faces last year, leading to one arrest every 90 minutes, while one in three employers uses technology to monitor workers, including keystrokes, logins, browser history, emails and screen activity. Meanwhile, 25% of teenagers across England and Wales use AI chatbots for mental health support, according to figures cited by the organisers.

The outcomes from the community assemblies will be taken to local decision-makers and fed into the first national citizens’ assembly on AI, due to take place later in 2026.

Assemble was founded in 2024 to campaign for greater public participation in political decision-making through local community assemblies. The assemblies feed into the House of the People, a permanent citizens’ assembly made up of ordinary people randomly selected by sortition, similar to jury service, which Assemble hopes could eventually replace the House of Lords.

Molly May Shelton, co-founder of Assemble, said decisions about AI should involve the public: “Our future shouldn’t be decided behind closed doors by tech CEOs or ministers without public consent.

“The House of the People has already shown that when everyday people are given the evidence and space to deliberate, they can point the way forward on the big questions facing us today.”

The Cardiff community assembly takes place on Saturday 31 October, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm at Trinity Centre, Four Elms Rd, Piercefield Place, Cardiff CF24 1LE. Hot drinks and snacks will be provided.

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