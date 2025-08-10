City restaurant given permission to operate until 3am

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A restaurant in Cardiff that wants to open on a street lined with takeaways has been given permission to operate until 3am throughout the week.

Residents living in and around Crwys Road, Cathays were in “dismay” over plans by KL17 Food Limited to operate until the early hours of the morning, citing existing issues with noise and litter.

The applicants, who will open their new business as Trio Eats, said they will put plans in place to minimise disruption.

However, Cardiff Council ward member for Cathays, Cllr Norma Mackie, was unconvinced.

Speaking at a Cardiff Council licensing sub committee meeting on Wednesday, July 6, she said: We have many [takeaways] on Crwys Road and that seems to be increasing.”

‘Noise nuisance’

Cllr Mackie went on to add that the problems the area faces as a result of more takeaway restaurants, like noise nuisance and litter, are getting worse and that she is receiving complaints on a weekly basis.

“When does this end?” she said, in reference to the addition of further takeaways and restaurants to Crwys Road.

The Labour councillor, who is also a cabinet member waste, street scene and environmental services at Cardiff Council, went on to question whether the continued approval of late night eateries in this location risked creating “another City Road”.

Both Cllr Mackie and another resident speaking at the meeting said they would be content if the premises closed at 11pm. However, 3am was simply too late for them.

Trio Eats will be opening where Rapido Pizza used to be on Crwys Road.

As part of its application to the council, KL17 Food Limited was asking to open from Monday to Sunday between the hours of 11am and 3am.

‘Late-night refreshment’

It is also asked permission to serve late-night refreshment from Monday to Sunday between the hours of 11pm and 3am.

Some of the steps KL17 Food Limited is proposing to minimise disruption include the installation of CCTV, proper training for staff and incident reporting.

It is also proposing to implement noise, waste and litter management plans.

In a joint written representation to Cardiff Council about the licensing plans, all four Labour councillors for Cathays said having another takeaway on Crwys Road will serve to “increase noise, crime and anti-social behaviour”.

It added: “Currently… South Wales Police crime statistics… show high levels of crime, mostly violence and antisocial behaviour, on Crwys [Road] and a further take away is likely to see those numbers increase.

“Residents have also requested that this application is rejected as they already experience noise and antisocial behaviour [and] have concerns about the number of takeaways and the greater effects of the problems they already report to us on a regular basis especially at night.”

South Wales Police raised their own concerns in a written representation.

However, it latter dropped its objection to the application after the applicants agreed to a number of conditions for the site.

