City rules out congestion charge in favour of workplace parking levy

Mark Mansfield

Cardiff Council is set to reject introducing a congestion charge, instead backing a workplace parking levy as its preferred way of raising millions of pounds to improve the city’s public transport.

The proposal, due to be considered by the council’s Cabinet next week, would see certain businesses charged for employee parking spaces, with the money used to fund cheaper, more frequent and more reliable bus services.

The council says a workplace parking levy would have less impact on residents and businesses than a congestion charge while still generating funding for transport improvements.

The recommendation follows an assessment of different road-user charging options and a public engagement exercise.

If approved by Cabinet on 16 July, the council will launch a public consultation this summer on the proposed levy. Although the workplace parking levy is the preferred option, the consultation will also seek views on introducing a congestion charge and on taking no action.

The council has studied similar schemes elsewhere, including Nottingham, where a workplace parking levy has been in place for several years. Under that system, larger employers pay an annual charge for workplace parking spaces, while many smaller businesses and sites such as hospitals are exempt.

Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Strategic Planning and Transport, Cllr Dan De’Ath, said Cardiff needed to find new ways to fund improvements to public transport.

“Creating a high-quality public transport system to support economic growth in Cardiff is important to the city’s future,” he said.

“Cardiff already has the highest level of car ownership of any UK core city, and that is putting increasing pressure on our road network. Without action, congestion will worsen, affecting journey times, air quality and the city’s ability to grow.”

He said public feedback had consistently highlighted the need for cheaper and more reliable bus services.

“The assessments carried out to date indicate that the workplace parking levy would be our preference, as it has less impact on local residents and businesses, but can still help to raise funds for transport improvements,” he said.

“Any scheme developed for Cardiff would be designed with fairness in mind, including exemptions and support for essential users. However, without introducing something like this we will never be able to afford the public transport network that residents deserve.”

Options

The council has been exploring options to raise additional transport funding since 2023.

Any workplace parking levy or congestion charging scheme would require new legislation from the Welsh Government under the Transport Act 2000 before it could be introduced.

Before Cabinet considers the recommendations on 16 July, the plans will be scrutinised by the council’s Environmental Committee on 13 July.